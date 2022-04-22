Paper Core Market : Size, Share, Demand, Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2021-2030 | Sonoco Products, CPPC Public, Advanced Paper Tube

Global Paper Core Market Size study, by Material Type (Kraft Board, Virgin, Recycled, Paperboard, Virgin, Recycled) by Diameter Type (23 mm-76 mm, 77 mm-152 mm, 153 mm-229 mm, 230 mm & above) by Application (Paper & Polyester, Winding & Rewinding Decoration & Specialty Paper, Hygiene & Tissue Paper, Printing & Coating) by End Use Industries (Paper & Polyester, Electronic, Textile, Constructing, Beverage Packaging) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Paper Core Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Paper Core are cardboard tubes.

Paper cores are widely used in food and beverages sector for Packaging purpose. Paper cores are made from wood pulp fiber and can be combined with a variety of adhesives and laminates. Paper cores come in various combinations of diameter, thickness, and length. Growing demand for Sustainable Packaging Solutions and rising food and beverages sector are key drivers for the growth of Paper Core market. For instance, according to Global database Management company Statista- In 2019, the global market value of green packaging estimated at USD 178.6 billion, and the market is estimated to reach USD 246.3 billion by the year 2025.

Also, in March 2020 L’Oreal (French personal care company) and Albea (France based cosmetic packaging supplier), collaborated to create paper-based cosmetic tube for products of L’oreal. Also, with the increasing demand from end use verticals, the adoption & demand for Paper Core is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, Growing focus over environmental concern of deforestation and supply chain disruption owing to covid 19 pandemic impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Paper Core Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/ region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing demand for sustainable packaging in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such food and beverages industry and surging e-commerce industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Paper Core market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sonoco Products Company,

CPPC Public Co., Ltd.,

Advanced Paper Tube, Inc.,

YAZOO MILLS Inc.,

Eerste Nederlandse Rondkartonnagefabriek B.V. (ENR),

Smurfit Kappa Group,

Eco Canister,

Kunert Group,

ALBERT EGER GmbH & Co. KG,

Hansen Packaging

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Kraft Board

Virgin

Recycled

Paperboard

Virgin

Recycled

By Diameter Type:

23 mm-76 mm

77 mm-152 mm

153 mm-229 mm

230 mm & above

By Application:

Paper & Polyester

Winding & Rewinding

Decoration & Specialty Paper

Hygiene & Tissue Paper

Printing & Coating

By End Use Industries:

Paper & Polyester

Electronic

Textile

Constructing

Beverage Packaging

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2020 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Paper Core Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

