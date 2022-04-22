Gusseted Bags Market Size, Share, Prospects and Upcoming Trends for Coming Years 2021-2030 | United States Plastics, Columbia Burlap & Bag, Altapac, Poly Pak Plastics

Global Gusseted Bags Market Size study, by Bag Type (Side Gusseted, Bottom Gusseted) by Material (Paper, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Nylon, Biodegradable Plastics, Metal Foil) by Thickness (< 2 mil, 2-5 mil, > 5 mil) by End Use Industries (Coffee & Tea Packaging, Bakery Product Packaging, Other Unprocessed F&B Packaging, Dry Processed F&B Packaging, Wet Processed F&B Packaging, Pet Food Packaging, Consumer Good Packaging, Other Industrial Applications) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Gusseted Bags Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Gusseted Bags are packaging bags that can be expanded to store more quantity of products.

Gussets refers to extra materials that are added in bottom or side of the bags to expand the bag in order to store more products. Gusseted bags are widely used in beverages and bakery industry. Shifting consumers preference towards sustainable packaging solutions and rising food & beverages sector are key drivers for the growth of Gusseted Bags market. For instance, according to Global database management company Statista – as of 2021, revenue in the Indian Food market is estimated at USD 737.8 billion in 2021. The market is expected to grow annually at CAGR of 8.80% and by the year 2026 the revenue is estimated to reach to USD 1124.82 billion. Also, globally highest revenue is the year 2021 is generated in China (approx. USD 1,346.515 billion).

Also, for instance in September 2021 ProAmpac (USA based global flexible packaging company) has launched a recyclable flat-bottom pouch for food packaging applications. The pouch is made from Recyclable PE material as compared to pouches made from conventional, nonrecyclable flexible material. Also, with the increasing demand from end use Verticals due to their weight carrying capacity, the adoption & demand for Gusseted Bags is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government regulation over use of plastics and shifting focus towards biodegradable plastics impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Gusseted Bags Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growing fast food industry and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing food and beverages industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Gusseted Bags market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

United States Plastics Corp

Columbia Burlap & Bag Company

Altapac, Poly Pak Plastics

ELKAY Plastics

Associated Bags

Maco PKG

Clear View Bag Company

International Plastic

Pacific Bag Inc.

PBFY Flexible Packaging

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Bag Type:

Side Gusseted

Bottom Gusseted

By Material Type:

Paper

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Nylon

Biodegradable Plastics

Metal Foil

By Thickness:

< 2 mil

2-5 mil

> 5 mil

By End Use Industries:

Coffee & Tea Packaging

Bakery Product Packaging

Other Unprocessed F&B Packaging

Dry Processed F&B Packaging

Wet Processed F&B Packaging

Pet Food Packaging

Consumer Good Packaging

Other Industrial Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Gusseted Bags Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

