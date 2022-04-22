Cosmetic Packaging Market Inclinations During Forecast Period 2021-2030 | TriMas Corporation, Berry Global, DS Smith PLC

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Size study, By Type (Bottles, Tubes, Jars, Containers, Blister & Strip Packs, Aerosol Cans, Folding Cartons, Flexible Plastics, Others {Includes Tins, Liquid Cartons, And Flexible Paper}), By Material (Glass, Metal, Paper-Based, Rigid Plastic, Flexible Packaging), By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetic, Sun Care, Oral Care, Fragrances & Perfumes) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market is valued approximately USD 51.39 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.03 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Cosmetic Packaging is used for cosmetic containers and secondary packaging cosmetic products and fragrances etc. This packaging involves bottles, tubes jars, and containers, blisters, etc. Thereby, the growing need for innovative, customized, and premium packaging from the cosmetic industry, and the rising penetration of cosmetics in the developing economies such as South Korea, India, Brazil, China, and many other have propelled the adoption of cosmetic packaging across the globe. For Instance, according to DealsOn Health in 2021, women spend approximately USD 313 monthly on beauty products, as per the same source the global beauty industry is accounted for USD 511 billion in 2021. Hence, the rising spending by the population on beauty products is further boosting the market demand in the approaching years.

However, the risk of counterfeit packaging of cosmetics products impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, an increase in demand for the use of sustainable & environmentally-friendly packaging is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The geographical regions considered for the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of the leading companies, along with growing awareness towards skincare and increasing availability of cosmetic products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the and rising spending in cosmetics, increasing consumer base and growing innovation towards the skincare products, and the emergence of halal cosmetic products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cosmetic Packaging market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

TriMas Corporation

Berry Global Inc.

DS Smith PLC

Sonoco

Libo Cosmetics Co., Ltd.

World Wide Packaging LLC

Amcor PLC

Huhtamaki Oyj

HCP Packaging

AptarGroup, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Bottles

Tubes

Jars

Containers

Blister & strip packs

Aerosol cans

Folding cartons

Flexible plastics

Others (includes tins, liquid cartons, and flexible paper)

By Material:

Glass

Metal

Paper-based

Rigid plastic

Flexible packaging

By Application:

Skin care

Hair care

Color cosmetic

Sun care

Oral care

Fragrances & perfumes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Cosmetic Packaging Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

