Clay Coated Recycled Boxboard Market Size, Share, Assessment & Opportunity Forecast 2021-2030 | International Paper, Graphic Packaging International, Cascades

Global Clay Coated Recycled Boxboard Market Size study, by Material (Clay Coated Board Recycled (CBR), Clay Coated Recycled Multi-ply (CBO)) by end use industries (Food & Beverages Packaging, Pharmaceuticals Packaging, Cosmetics, Personal Care & Homecare Packaging, Automotive Parts Packaging, Electrical & Electronics Packaging, Apparel & Footwear Packaging, Others (Printing & Publishing, Transportation & Logistics, etc.)) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Clay Coated Recycled Boxboard Market is valued approximately USD 8.08 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.6% Over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Clay Coated Recycled Boxboard, this material is typically coated with a thin layer of kaolin clay to improve its printing surface. It is obtained from 100 percent recycled paperboard like containers, newspapers, box board clippings etc. Growing Preference for Sustainable Packaging Solutions and rising e-commerce sector are key drivers for the growth of Clay Coated Recycled Boxboard market. For instance, according to UNCTAD’s COVID-19 AND E-COMMERCE A GLOBAL REVIEW 2020 report- Southeast Asia’s e-commerce sector is estimated to have grown six-fold between 2015 and 2019, reaching USD 38 billion in value, and is expected to be worth USD 150 billion by 2025. Also, as per UNCTAD’s annual B2C e-commerce 2020 index, which included 152 economies, the index shows differences between countries with high and low levels of participation in e-commerce. Eight of the ten economies with the highest index scores are from Western Europe region, the other two are high-income economies from Asia-Pacific (Singapore and China, Hong Kong SAR). Apart from developed economies, ten of the leading developing economies within the index are from Asia-Pacific region. Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries and shifting trend towards Green Packaging solutions, the adoption & demand for Clay Coated Recycled Boxboard is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, slow adoption rate and supply chain disruption due to pandemic situation impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Clay Coated Recycled Boxboard Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to shifting consumer preference towards sustainable packaging solutions in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing pharmaceuticals and personal care industries in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Clay Coated Recycled Boxboard market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Paper

Graphic Packaging International, Inc.,

Cascades,

Strathcona Paper,

Netpak,

TPC Group,

Spartan Paperboard,

WestRock Company,

Smurfit Kappa,

Carauster Industries, Inc.,

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Clay Coated Board Recycled (CBR)

Clay Coated Recycled Multi-ply (CBO)

By End Use Industries:

Food & Beverages Packaging

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Cosmetics, Personal Care & Homecare Packaging

Automotive Parts Packaging

Electrical & Electronics Packaging

Apparel & Footwear Packaging

Others (Printing & Publishing, Transportation & Logistics, etc.)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Clay Coated Recycled Boxboard Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

