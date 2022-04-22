Biodegradable Mulch Film Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2021-2030 | AEP Industries, RKW SE, BASF SE

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Size study, By Biodegradable Plastic (Thermoplastic Starch (TPS), Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC), Controlled Degradation Masterbatches, Others), By Type (Starch, Starch Blended With Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch Blended With Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), Others), By Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds, Flowers & Plants), And Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market is valued approximately USD 52.42 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.95% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/biodegradable-mulch-film-market/QI037

Biodegradable Mulch Films are the essential assistance in modern agriculture that presents efficient weed control, enhanced crop quality, better yield, and cut down the rising requirements for water irrigation and pesticides. This film presents an environmentally sustainable alternative to conventional polyethylene (PE) mulch. Conventional mulch films are manufactured from polyethylene and further fossil-based polymers while bio-based polymers are used in creating biodegradable mulch films. Biodegradable Mulch Film is specifically designed to avert heat from reaching the plant’s roots and maintain it cool for rapid growth. The increasing demand for biodegradable mulch films in a greenhouse, rising inclination towards eco-friendly mulch films, and execution of favorable government policies for organic mulching are the factors that are surging the demand growth across the globe. For instance, European Bioplastic created a new product standard- EN 17033 in Europe for biodegradable mulch films adopted in agriculture and horticulture activities in 2018 that specifies the important necessities and test methods. The standard is intended for a strong orientation to farmers, stakeholders, and distributors as this standard are expected to swap further pre-existing national standards execute across Europe. However, the high initial price impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, growing regulatory support for the adoption of the biodegradable mulch film is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising adoption of eco-friendly products, and the growing trend of modern cultivation techniques. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the growing demand population boost the agricultural production, dwindling agricultural land because of urbanization and industrialization would create lucrative growth prospects for the Biodegradable Mulch Film market across the Asia-Pacific region.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/biodegradable-mulch-film-market/QI037

Major market players included in this report are:

AEP Industries Inc.

RKW SE

BASF SE

British Polythene Industries PLC

Novamont S.Pa.

AB Rani Plast OY

Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd

Armando Alvarez

BioBag International AS

Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Biodegradable Plastic

Thermoplastic starch (TPS)

Aliphatic-aromatic copolyesters (AAC)

Controlled degradation masterbatches

Others

By Type

Starch

Starch blended with polylactic acid (PLA)

Starch blended with polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Others

By Crop Type

Fruits & vegetables

Grains & oilseeds

Flowers & plants

Directly Purchase the Complete Global Biodegradable Mulch Market Research Report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/biodegradable-mulch-film-market/QI037

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Biodegradable Mulch Film Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Companies Mentioned

AEP Industries Inc.

RKW SE

BASF SE

British Polythene Industries PLC

Novamont S.Pa.

AB Rani Plast OY

Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd

Armando Alvarez

BioBag International AS

Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/biodegradable-mulch-film-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/