Polyamide Market Size, Share, Projections and Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period 2021-2030 | BASF SE, AdvanSix, Ube Industries

Global Polyamide Market Size study, by Product Outlook (Polyamide 6, Polyamide 66, Bio-based Polyamide, Specialty Polyamides) by Application Outlook (Engineering Plastics, Fibers) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Polyamide Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Polyamide is a type of polymer with the repeating units linked by amide bonds.

Polyamide can be found both naturally and chemically. Proteins, such as wool and silk, are examples of naturally occurring polyamides. The increasing in demand for polyamide has led the adoption of Polyamide across the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in technological advancement and product innovation leads to grow the market for the forecasted period. For instance, in 2020, BASF India which is a chemicals manufacturer and a subsidiary of BASF SE, approved its merger decision for acquiring BASF Performance Polyamides India.

And this is expected to support the company in expanding its materials segment and extend and strengthen its position for key industries. Also, with the increasing need for lightweight materials in the automobile and transportation sectors leads to the adoption & demand for Polyamide is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, volatility in the price of raw material might impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Polyamide Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for key market players for automotive, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, and textile in the region for the forecasted period. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising purchasing power of consumer, and major market of raw material in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Polyamide market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

AdvanSix Inc.

Ube Industries Ltd.

Domo Chemicals

Toray Industries, Inc

Ashley Polymers Inc.

Ascend Performance Materials LLC

Toyobo Co. Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Huntsman Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Outlook:

Polyamide 6

Polyamide 66

Bio-based Polyamide

Specialty Polyamides

By Application Outlook:

Engineering Plastics

Fibers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Polyamide Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

