Phosphatidylserine Market Analysis Covering Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Upcoming Opportunities 2021-2030 | Solgar, Nature’s Way Products, Wuhan Demekai biotechnology

Global Phosphatidylserine Market Size study, by Grade (Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade) by Form (Powder, Liquid) by Source (Plant Source, Animal-derived) by Nature (Organic, Conventional) by end use industries (Functional Foods, Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Phosphatidylserine Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Phosphatidylserine is a type of fatty substance and also known as phospholipid. It covers and protects the brain cells and also works as messenger between the cells. It mainly found in number of foods, like soya, white beans, egg yolks, chicken liver etc. Growing demand for plant-based products and rising acceptance & approval by government agencies are key drivers for the growth of Phosphatidylserine market. For instance, according to Good Food Institute- The retail market for plant-based foods in U.S. was estimated at USD 5.5 billion in 2019 and as of 2021 the market has reached to USD 7 billion. Also, the Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) authority has cleared approval of IFF Health’s soy phosphatidylserine (Sharp-PS) formula in January 2020. Through this approval Australian and New Zealand brands have the option to add the ingredient to their products. Also, with the increasing demand from end use verticals and growing concerns towards health issues, the adoption & demand for Phosphatidylserine is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, complex production process of Phosphatidylserine and high extraction cost impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Phosphatidylserine Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing consumption of dietary supplements and favorable government policies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing demand for the product from pharmaceuticals and personal care industries would create lucrative growth prospects for the Phosphatidylserine market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Solgar Inc.

Nature’s Way Products Llc.,

Wuhan Demekai biotechnology Co. ltd.,

Jarrow Formulas Inc.,

Lipoid Gmbh,

Lipogen Products Ltd.,

Double Wood Llc.,

Xi’an Sino Herb Bio-Technology Co. Ltd.,

Xian Natural Field Bio- Technique Co. Ltd.

N J Chsoyue Pharm Co. Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Grade:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By Source:

Plant Source

Animal-derived

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By End Use Industries:

Functional Foods

Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Phosphatidylserine Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

