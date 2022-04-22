Industrial Tapes Market : Size, Share, Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented 2021-2030 | The Dow Chemical Company, Henkel AG & Company, Sika AG

Global Industrial Tapes Market Size study, By Product Type (Filament Tapes, Aluminum Tapes, Duct Tapes, Adhesive transfer tapes, Others {Single Sided and Double sided}), By Tape Backing Material (Polypropylene, Paper, Polyvinyl Chloride, Other Tape Backing Materials {Foam, Fiberglass, Fabrics, Glass Cloth, Reinforced Epoxy, Polyester, PEN, polyimide, PTFE, and medical grade cloth}), By Mode of Application (Pressure Sensitive Application, Solvent Based Application, Hot Melt Based Application, Acrylic Based Application), By Application (Packaging Application, Masking/ Protective Application, Electrical And Electronic Application, Specialized Application, Others (Decorative Tapes, Splicing Tapes, And Damping Tapes}), By End-user (Manufacturing Industry, Automotive Industry, Construction Industry, Logistics Industry, Electrical Industry, Others {Aerospace And Electronics}), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Industrial Tapes Market is valued at approximately USD 61.82 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Industrial Tapes offer a high level of adhesive strength that is associated with the normal tapes which are used in everyday life. It is used for adhesive bonding, electrical insulation, masking, ESD control, thread sealing, packaging, wrapping, and further specialized applications. It comprises both adhesive tapes, non-adhesive tapes, and special purpose tapes. Industrial tapes are majorly adopted for attaching various substances like cushions, foams, and lighting fixtures.

Also, bonding processes such as concrete bonding, glass bonding, and floor bonding are also performed through the help of industrial tapes. The growing adoption of the industrial tapes for manufacturing and assembly of commodities and appliances, coupled with the potential growth of the automobile, electronic, and construction sectors are propelling the market demand across the globe. For instance, according to the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC) in 2017, the construction activity is grown approximately 2.2% in 2016 and it is anticipated to grow by 3% in 2018. However, high emissions of volatile organic content in manufacturing impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, new product launches and R&D by the leading market players are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Industrial Tapes Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the availability of low-cost resources, growing demand from the automotive, construction, electronic, and manufacturing industry. Whereas, North America is anticipated to exhibit a moderate growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing penetration of the advanced material technology, as well as the presence of the leading market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Tapes market across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

The Dow Chemical Company

Henkel AG & Company

Sika AG

Avery Dennison Corporation

H.B Fuller

Ashland Inc.

Von Roll Holding AG

Saint Gobain SA

Eastman Chemical Company

3M

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Filament Tapes

Aluminum Tapes

Duct Tapes

Adhesive Transfer Tapes

Others (Single Sided and Double Sided)

By Tape Backing Material

Polypropylene

Paper

Polyvinyl Chloride

Other Tape Backing Materials (Foam, Fiberglass, Fabrics, Glass Cloth, Reinforced Wpoxy, Polyester, PEN, Polyimide, PTFE, and Medical Grade Cloth)

By Mode of Application

Pressure Sensitive Application

Solvent Based Application

Hot Melt Based Application

Acrylic Based Application

By Application

Packaging Application

Masking/ Protective Application

Electrical and Electronic Application

Specialized Application

Others (Decorative Tapes, Splicing Tapes, and Damping Tapes)

By End-user

Manufacturing Industry

Automotive Industry

Construction Industry

Logistics Industry

Electrical Industry

Others (Aerospace and Electronics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Industrial Tapes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

