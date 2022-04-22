Glassine Paper Market Study Reveals Size, Share, Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2021-2030 | Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Sappi, Glatfelter

Global Glassine Paper Market Size study, by Material Type (Bleached, Unbleached) by Application (Cups & Wrappers, Soap Wrapping, Flower Wrapping, Binding Paper, Tapes & Labels, Envelopes, Other Applications (Interleaving Paper, etc.) by End Use Industries (Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Printing & Publication, Chemical, Other Consumer Goods) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Glassine Paper Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028. Glassine paper is a transparent, resilient glazed paper, which is water, air, and grease resistant, and is generally available in densities between 40-90 gsm.

Glassine envelopes are used to carry pharmacy reformulated drug. Growing ready to eat food market and rising e-commerce industry in emerging economies are key drivers for the growth of Glassine Paper market. For instance, according to Food Export Association of the Midwest USA (Food Export-Midwest) and Food Export USA-Northeast (Food Export-Northeast) – in 2020, U.S. exports of consumer ready foods to Germany reached to USD 1 billion, an increase of 4% over the same period in 2019. Germany is the 12th largest U.S. export market for consumer products and the 3rd largest in Europe. Also, as per UNCTAD’s COVID-19 AND E-COMMERCE A GLOBAL REVIEW 2020 report Southeast Asia’s e-commerce sector is estimated to have grown six-fold between 2015 and 2019, reaching USD 38 billion in value, and is expected to be worth USD 150 billion by the year 2025.

Also, with the increasing demand from end use industries and growing R&D and new product launches by market players, the adoption & demand for Glassine Paper is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, negative impact of covid 19 pandemic on end use industries impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Glassine Paper Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to presence of leading players and rising ready to eat food market in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as increasing demand for the product from food and beverages sector and availability of cheap labor in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Glassine Paper market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Sappi Limited

Glatfelter Corporation

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Shandong Chenming Paper Holdings Ltd.

Glassine Canada Inc.

Cartiere Ermolli S.P.A.

Guilin Qifeng Paper Co., Ltd.

Henan Jianghe Paper Co., Ltd.

Spoton Coatings Private Limited

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material Type:

Bleached

Unbleached

By Application:

Cups & Wrappers

Soap Wrapping

Flower Wrapping

Binding Paper

Tapes & Labels

Envelopes

Other Applications (Interleaving Paper, etc.)

By End Use Industries:

Food

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Printing & Publication

Chemical

Other Consumer Goods

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Glassine Paper Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

