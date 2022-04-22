Titanium Market Size, Share, Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2021-2030 | Precision Castparts, Huntsman International LLC, TITANIUM INDUSTRIES

Global Titanium Market Size study, By Product Type (Titanium Concentrate, Titanium tetrachloride, Titanium Sponge, Ferrotitanium, Titanium pigment, Other), By Application (Industrial, Medical, Energy, Pigments, additives & coatings, Papers & plastics, Others), and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Titanium Market is valued approximately USD 24.70 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.28% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Titanium is a metal obtained from rutile & ilmenite and is lightweight and sturdier in comparison to steel. Titanium is corrosion-resistant, and also highly durable. This metal turns color when the temperature of the metal is increased. The general variety of titanium is titanium tetrachloride, titanium sponge, and titanium concentrate. The rising inclination towards the development of lightweight vehicles, an increasing number of aircraft deliveries, growth of the construction sector, and high demand for titanium from end-use industries are the chief driving factors for the market growth around the world. For instance, as per the news released by Global Construction, it is projected that the volume of construction output will increase by 85% to USD 15.5 trillion globally by the end of 2030. However, stringent environmental policies of government regarding the production of titanium dioxide impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Also, the growing adoption of ultrafine particles of titanium dioxide in the cosmetics and construction industries is anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period.

The key regions considered for the Global Titanium Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increasing number of construction activities, and rising need for PV installations. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the increasing number of regulations for the adoption of eco-friendly goods, as well as exponential growth of the chemicals, medical, construction, and aerospace industry would create lucrative growth prospects for the Titanium market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Precision Castparts Corp

Huntsman International LLC

TITANIUM INDUSTRIES INC

Hangzhou King Titanium co.

Iluka Resources Limited

Titanium Technologies

Kenmare Resources plc

Sumitomo Corporation

Tronox Holdings plc

TOHO TITANIUM CO., LTD

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type

Titanium Concentrate

Titanium tetrachloride

Titanium Sponge

Ferrotitanium

Titanium pigment

Other

By Application

Industrial

Medical

Energy

Pigments, additives & coatings

Papers & plastics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Titanium Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

