Laptop Accessories Market Size, Share, Demand, Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2030 | Logitech, Western Digital, Hewlett-Packard

Global Laptop Accessories Market Size study, by Type (electronic, non-electronic) by End Use (Personal, commercial) by distribution channel (offline, e commerce) and Regional Forecasts 2022-2028

Global Laptop Accessories Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Laptop accessories are any additional devices added to the laptop which reforms an additional capability or feature, but is not required. A good example of an accessory is the laptop printer, which gives laptop the ability to print. The increasing popularity of e-sports is driving the market growth for laptop accessories market for the forecasted period. For instance, in 2021, Canalys a market research firm, the PC shipments reached 297 million units in 2020, up 11% from 2019 which was 267 million units in 2019. Furthermore, increase in demand of laptops is also driving the market growth for the laptop accessories market.

In 2020, IDC said there were 302 million shipments for the year, up 13.1% year over year. Also, increasing technological advancement leads to the adoption & demand for laptop accessories market is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, difficulty in customization might impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Laptop Accessories Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the strong presence of key market players in the market is driving the growth for laptop accessories market for the forecasted period. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising disposable income, increase in industrialization in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the laptop accessories market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Logitech

Western Digital Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Company

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Dell

GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd.

Seagate Technology LLC

Microsoft

Kingston Technology

Hama

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Electronic

non-electronic

By End-Use:

Personal

commercial

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

e-commerce

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Laptop Accessories Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

