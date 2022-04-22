Viral photos show Shanghai office building transformed into makeshift hospital

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A series of aerial photos showing office-buildings-cum-quarantine-centers in Shanghai have gone viral on the Chinese social media platform Weibo in recent days.

The images capture the bright light emanating from the makeshift hospitals against the night sky, with quarantine activity clearly visible through every window pane on every floor. Apart from wide-angle shots that reveal the breathtaking scale of the operation, there are close-ups that give a detailed view of what individuals are up to in the crowded facility.

The photos were uploaded on Wednesday (April 20) by the Weibo account “Mai Tou Tai Mao Tzu” (“麦兜戴帽子”), according to a What’sonWeibo report. The images were forwarded nearly 30,000 times, receiving over 140,000 likes by the following day.



(Weibo photo, Mai Tou Tai Mao Tzu)



(Weibo photo, Mai Tou Tai Mao Tzu)



(Weibo photo, Mai Tou Tai Mao Tzu)

One user wrote: “When I saw this image from a distance, I thought it was an office full of people working overtime. My god!”

Another commented: “This looks like a Hollywood sci-fi movie.”

Some users commented on the photos, saying the place appeared to lack bathrooms and showers. “Even if you’re a healthy person, this place will give you health problems,” one wrote.

The buildings featured in the photos are in Putuo District and are one of more than a dozen such quarantine centers spread across the city. Shanghai, which implemented a city-wide lockdown on April 1, is beginning to ease restrictions in some areas and allowed 4 million people out of their homes on Wednesday (April 20.)