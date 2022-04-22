Taipei junior, senior high school students, teachers at home April 25-29

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a surge in COVID-19 cases that has led to school closures, students and teachers at Taipei’s junior and senior high schools will be asked to practice distance learning from home next week, the city government said Friday (April 22).

According to data released Thursday (April 21), the capital counted 49,000 students and teachers unable to attend classes, and 12,000 individuals isolating at home. Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) predicted the figures would keep rising as the number of COVID infections increased.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday announced 3,766 new local infections nationwide, including 739 in Taipei City.

While the high school students and teachers would not have to appear at school all of next week, they would still have to conduct classes remotely, CNA reported. The city government described the practice as a type of exercise, even though during a previous surge in May last year, teachers and students were also asked to work from home.