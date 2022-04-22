Dramatic landslide on Taiwan's Central Cross-Island Highway captured on video

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As authorities work to clear the Central Cross-Island Highway blocked by a series of rockfalls and landslides, a construction worker shared video footage of a dramatic landslide that further hindered the highway’s reopening.

On Thursday (April 19), a popular Facebook page posted the video submitted by Hsu Chung-chieh (徐崇傑). In the video, a large heap of earth tumbles down from a hill beside a tunnel, spilling inside and partially covering a bulldozer.

According to CNA, the Guanyuan section of the Central Cross-Island Highway first saw a fire of an unknown cause in mid-March before a rockfall was reported on March 22. A few days later on March 27, a landslide of over 1,000 cubic meters of dirt and rocks occurred, blocking the highway entirely.

Since the incident, rocks and dirt have continuously fallen at the location, forcing authorities to repeatedly close access.

By Thursday (April 21), it was estimated that around 4,000 cubic meters of earth were piled on the road. Though the highway was opened for access in the afternoon, it closed again after a falling rock hit a vehicle’s windshield, injuring the driver on the head.

The driver was taken to the hospital while over 10 other cars waiting to pass were advised to take another route.



(Directorate General of Highway photo)



Rocks began falling as early as mid-March. (CNA photo)