A gaucho hangs on for dear life as he is bucked off by a horse during the "Criolla Week" rodeo, a Holy Week tradition in Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday... A gaucho hangs on for dear life as he is bucked off by a horse during the "Criolla Week" rodeo, a Holy Week tradition in Montevideo, Uruguay, Thursday, April 14, 2022. "Gauchos," as the cowboys from the plains of Uruguay and neighboring Argentina and Brazil are known, compete by trying to stay on bucking wild horses for 8 to 10 seconds. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)