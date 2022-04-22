Alexa
Penghu Defense Command holds live-fire drills to maintain combat readiness

Troops fired a range of weapons, including howitzers, machine guns, mortars, sniper rifles

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/22 12:29
(Penghu Defense Command photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Penghu Defense Command conducted live-fire training as part of Taiwan’s Outlying Islands Defense Operations on Thursday (April 21).

The command held drills from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. in order to verify the effectiveness of training, according to a press release. The exercise was overseen by Lieutenant General Liu Hsieh-ching (劉協慶), head of the Penghu Defense Command.

Troops fired a variety of weapons, including 105 mm and 155 mm howitzers, 120 mm mortars, M240 and .50 caliber machine guns, and sniper rifles, CNA reported.

Liu said that though the current epidemic situation is severe, combat readiness training cannot be relaxed. He emphasized that rigorous training would be carried out to instill the mindset of not giving up an inch of land amongst the officers and soldiers.
Taiwan
Penghu Defense Command
military drills

