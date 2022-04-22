2 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (April 21), marking the 15th day of intrusions this month.

One People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft and one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF aircraft.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. So far this month, 46 Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone, including 30 fighter jets, two bombers, 10 spotter planes, and four helicopters.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Chinese KJ-500 AEW&C plane. (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese aircraft on April 21. (MND image)