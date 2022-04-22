Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

2 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense missiles to track PLAAF aircraft

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/22 12:28
Chinese Z-9 ASW helicopter. (MND photo)

Chinese Z-9 ASW helicopter. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (April 21), marking the 15th day of intrusions this month.

One People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft and one Harbin Z-9 anti-submarine warfare helicopter were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF aircraft.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. So far this month, 46 Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone, including 30 fighter jets, two bombers, 10 spotter planes, and four helicopters.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
2 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese KJ-500 AEW&C plane. (MND photo)
2 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight paths of Chinese aircraft on April 21. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/04/15 10:34
Chinese fighter jet flies into Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese fighter jet flies into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/04/14 10:43
4 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese military aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/04/13 09:04
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/04/12 09:21
3 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/04/11 10:40

Updated : 2022-04-22 13:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases