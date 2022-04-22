7-Eleven offers NT$7 ‘BYO cup’ discount for Earth Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is offering discounted drinks as part of a nationwide promotion on Friday (April 22) for Earth Day.

All customers who bring their own cup to a 7-Eleven store can enjoy a NT$7 (US$0.24) discount on all beverages in the CITY series, per a UDN report. This is meant to encourage the adoption of re-usable containers to reduce plastic consumption.

Taiwan’s largest convenience store franchise is also offering limited-time beverage discounts for purchases made through its Open Point App, starting Friday through to Sunday (April 24). These include extra-large cups of Americano, medium cups of hot cappuccino, premium latte, and a “buy eight get four for free” promotion for freshly brewed British-style black tea.

As long as the drinks are purchased by Sunday, the discount points can be redeemed any time until June 30. Those who bring their own cups to buy these drinks can enjoy a further NT$3 discount.