Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Police: Man bites, stabs K9 dog in California

By Associated Press
2022/04/22 10:52
Police: Man bites, stabs K9 dog in California

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A man allegedly bit and stabbed a police dog in Northern California as officers tried to take him into custody Wednesday, authorities said.

The man appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to Fairfield police. The dog, named Cort, was taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment and recovering at home with its handler.

Officers were initially called to an elderly victim's home Wednesday afternoon on a report of a burglary, the police department said in a Facebook post. The department then received a report from an Amazon employee, who said the man had threatened to kill him and steal his delivery truck.

Officers found the man, 44, running around inside the first victim's home. They tried and failed to get him to come outside.

When police and the K9 dog went inside the house, the dog “contacted” the man; authorities did not provide further information about what occurred during the contact.

The man then allegedly bit the dog in the face and stabbed the animal on its left side with a knife, police said.

The man was treated at the hospital for unspecified injuries. It was not clear if the injuries were related to the dog or the alleged drug use. He was booked into the Solano County Jail on suspicion of carjacking, burglary, harming a police dog and obstructing or resisting a public officer. He also faces a parole violation, online jail records show.

The city of Fairfield is nearly 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.

Updated : 2022-04-22 12:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases