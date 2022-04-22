Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Van Reimsdyk, Flyers top Canadiens 6-3 to end 6-game slide

By Associated Press
2022/04/22 10:14
Philadelphia Flyers' James van Riemsdyk shoots on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Ap...
Philadelphia Flyers' Morgan Frost (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey...
Philadelphia Flyers' Morgan Frost (48) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Apr...
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones stops Montreal Canadiens' David Savard (58) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April...
Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny (11) and Montreal Canadiens' Joel Edmundson (44) vie for the puck in front of Canadiens goaltender Carey Price dur...
Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny (11) celebrates with Ronnie Attard (47) after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of a...
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price gives up a goal to Philadelphia Flyers' Oskar Lindblom during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursd...
Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones loses track of the puck as Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher goes for the rebound during the first per...

Philadelphia Flyers' James van Riemsdyk shoots on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Ap...

Philadelphia Flyers' Morgan Frost (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period of an NHL hockey...

Philadelphia Flyers' Morgan Frost (48) scores on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Apr...

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones stops Montreal Canadiens' David Savard (58) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April...

Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny (11) and Montreal Canadiens' Joel Edmundson (44) vie for the puck in front of Canadiens goaltender Carey Price dur...

Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Konecny (11) celebrates with Ronnie Attard (47) after scoring against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period of a...

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price gives up a goal to Philadelphia Flyers' Oskar Lindblom during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursd...

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Martin Jones loses track of the puck as Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher goes for the rebound during the first per...

MONTREAL (AP) — James van Reimsdyk had two goals and an assist, Ivan Provorov had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 Thursday night to end a six-game skid.

Oskar Lindblom, Morgan Frost and Travis Konecny had Philadelphia's other goals. Bobby Brink had his first career multipoint game with two assists. Martin Jones made 31 saves.

Mike Hoffman, Jake Evans and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal. Carey Price made 28 saves as the Canadiens (20-47-11) lost their seventh straight.

Philadelphia got on the board at 7:43 of the first period when van Riemsdyk grabbed a loose puck behind the net and banged it in from a tight angle.

Provorov gave the Flyers a two-goal advantage at 14:25 of the second with a wrist shot from the faceoff circle. Hoffman cut Philadelphia’s lead in half just over a minute later by tapping in a loose puck.

Brendan Gallagher was credited with an assist but appeared to have made a hand pass. The Flyers did not challenge.

Montreal tied it when Evans deflected Jeff Petry’s shot from the point at 5:28 of the second period.

Lindblom responded with a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle at 6:48. Ronnie Attard reached Konecny with a stretch pass and the forward gave Philadelphia its second two-goal cushion of the night at 13:02.

Noah Cates connected with Frost in front of the net at 15:36 of the third period and Van Reimsdyk tallied at 16:56 to put the game away.

Caufield notched his 19th goal of the season from a difficult angle at 17:33.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Canadiens: At Ottawa on Saturday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-22 11:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases