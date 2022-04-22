Alexa
Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

By MATT SUGAM , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/04/22 09:50
Buffalo Sabres center Dylan Cozens (24) controls the puck as he is pursued by New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) during the second perio...

Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) shoots as New Jersey Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) defends during the second period of an NHL hoc...

New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond (35) reacts after allowing a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabre...

New Jersey Devils center Pavel Zacha (37) and Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson (78) chase the puck as goaltender Craig Anderson (41) looks on du...

New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) controls the puck as Buffalo Sabres defenseman Henri Jokiharju (10) defends during the first period of a...

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) and Buffalo Sabres right wing Tage Thompson (72) chase the puck during the second period of an NHL hocke...

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the first period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night.

Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 31 saves for the Sabres in this matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention.

Nikita Okhotiuk scored in his NHL debut and Jesper Boqvist also scored for the Devils.

Okhotiuk's goal early in the third period cut Buffalo's lead to 3-2, but Power scored 3 1/2 minutes later. Skinner put the game away with 3:57 remaining.

Casey Mittelstadt got 2 minutes for hooking Ryan Graves at 10:56 of the opening period, but the Devils' time with the man advantage turned disastrous. Okposo scored from outside the blue line about a minute into the power play, and Tuch converted the rebound on a breakaway by Victor Oloffson 47 seconds later.

Late in the second period, Dahlin scored on a cross-ice pass and broke his stick in the process, making it 3-0 and provoking boos from the Prudential Center crowd.

Adam Hammond stopped 23 of 28 shots for New Jersey.

Sabres: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Devils: Host Carolina on Saturday.

Updated : 2022-04-22 11:35 GMT+08:00

