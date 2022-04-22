US Senator backs Taiwan-Lithuania ties in meeting with Taiwanese envoy to Lithuania

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Senator Rick Scott on Thursday (April 21) met with Taiwan envoy to Lithuania Eric Huang (黃鈞耀), marking the first time a U.S. congressman has visited the Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania.

In a tweet posted later that day, Scott said he is “proud” to be the first U.S. senator to meet with Huang and that “the U.S., Taiwan, and Lithuania will continue fighting for freedom, democracy, and human rights, and stand against evil regimes like Communist China and Russia.”

Scott told Huang that he supports the development of relations between Taiwan and Lithuania, and also attaches importance to bolstering Taiwan-U.S. ties, CNA reported.

Scott expressed concern over China’s economic coercion of Lithuania after its decision to allow Taiwan to open its representative office in its capital, Vilnius. Scott said the U.S. is following the dispute complaint against China filed by the EU in the World Trade Organization.

The senator added that he hopes the case will help prevent similar threats to other countries in the future.

Huang said Scott's visit demonstrates the friendly trilateral relationship between Taiwan, the U.S., and Lithuania. He thanked the U.S. senator for his long-term support for Taiwan and for encouraging deeper Taiwan-Lithuania relations.

The representative also emphasized that the international community should be committed to maintaining a rules-based international trade order.

Scott has been a staunch supporter of Taiwan, as demonstrated by the multiple pro-Taiwan bills he has introduced in the past. This includes the Taiwan Invasion Prevention Act and the Deterring Communist Chinese Aggression Against Taiwan Through Financial Sanctions Act.