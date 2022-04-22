Alexa
Chunghua Telecom turns off lights nationwide in Taiwan for Earth Day

Network provider says paperless billing also shows its concern for environment

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/04/22 10:23
Chunghua Telecom storefront.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chunghua Telecom will turn off lights in offices across Taiwan for one hour at lunchtime on Friday (April 22) to mark Earth Day.

Over one hundred offices across the nation will turn off their lights.

The network provider said environmental sustainability governance (ESG) is one of its core corporate goals that it actively pursues, according to a CNA report. Only by integrating ESG thinking into corporate culture can Taiwan create a sustainable environment for the benefit of all, it went on.

Chunghwa Telecom also mentioned its paperless e-billing services which it says further demonstrates its commitment to environmental protection. It is also researching new technologies to reduce energy consumption, promote carbon reduction, and assist Taiwan's various industries in the transition to a green future.
