SIBUR provides new payment options and logistic features in China

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - 22 April 2022 - SIBUR, the largest integrated petrochemicals company in Russia and one of the fastest-growing companies in the global petrochemicals industry, announces new payment options and logistics features in Сhina.



From February, SIBUR promotes offshore Renminbi (RMB) trade settlement in China, to bring a diverse product offering to Chinese customers. This new option offers local customers greater payment flexibility, which will in turn help SIBUR strengthen market positions.



SIBUR's offering to the Chinese market is further supported by its significant expanse of inland rail routes for product delivery. This makes the Company uniquely placed among exporters in terms of its highly developed logistics system. Following several years of widening its transportation options, SIBUR now offers delivery to more than 8 inland destinations (Chengdu, Chongqing, Linyi, Yiwu, Shengyang, Suzhou, Shijiazhuang and other) for the convenience of local customers. SIBUR is currently the only import supplier in China who can provide such extensive regional coverage to local customers with a short lead-time.



About SIBUR

SIBUR is Russia's largest integrated petrochemical company and one of the fastest growing global petrochemical players, with approximately 50,000 employees. The Company's unique vertically integrated business model enables it to deliver highly competitive products used in the consumer goods and automotive industries, as well as construction, energy, chemistry and other industries across 100 countries.



SIBUR helps to reduce CO 2 emissions stemming from the burning of oil and gas extraction by-products by processing them into valuable petrochemical products.



Learn more at: https://www.sibur.ru/en/



