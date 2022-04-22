Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Melancon gets Soto in 9th, Dbacks hold off Nats 4-3

By Associated Press
2022/04/22 07:20
Arizona Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel runs the bases on a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals in a baseball game a...
Washington Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar gets the out on Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith at second base, but can't get the double play on Cars...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel is congratulated for his two-run home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washingt...
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nati...
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josh Rogers, second from left, is removed by manager Dave Martinez, right, during the fifth inning of the team's...
Washington Nationals' Nelson Cruz celebrates his two-run home run with Juan Soto, right, during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against ...
Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against t...
Washington Nationals' Nelson Cruz watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks a...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel runs the bases on a two-run home run during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals in a baseball game a...

Washington Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar gets the out on Arizona Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith at second base, but can't get the double play on Cars...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Cooper Hummel is congratulated for his two-run home run during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washingt...

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zach Davies throws during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nati...

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Josh Rogers, second from left, is removed by manager Dave Martinez, right, during the fifth inning of the team's...

Washington Nationals' Nelson Cruz celebrates his two-run home run with Juan Soto, right, during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against ...

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of the team's baseball game against t...

Washington Nationals' Nelson Cruz watches his two-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks a...

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arizona closer Mark Melancon retired Juan Soto with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, helping Cooper Hummel's tiebreaking two-run home run hold up in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Soto popped up to third base with two outs, ending Melancon's second save of the season.

Hummel had two hits, Matt Davidson and Jake McCarthy also homered, and Arizona split the four-game series with consecutive wins for the first time this season.

Davidson, called up from Triple-A Reno on Thursday, homered in his first at-bat in the majors since Sept. 6, 2020 with the Reds.

Arizona starter Zach Davies (1-1) gave up two runs on two hits in five innings. He struck out seven and walked two. Four Arizona relievers combined to allow a run on three hits, including two off Melancon in the ninth.

Nelson Cruz homered for Washington and Keibert Ruiz had two hits.

Josh Rogers (1-2) allowed four runs and six hits — three of them home runs — in 4 1/3 innings.

Hummel’s homer off Rogers gave Arizona a 4-2 lead in the fifth.

Washington got within 4-3 in the eighth when Josh Bell reached on a catcher's interference call against Jose Herrera with two outs and the bases loaded.

After solo home runs by Davidson and McCarthy made it 2-0, Cruz tied it with a two-run homer after Soto walked leading off the fourth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Nationals: 1B Bell was in the lineup one day after leaving in the third inning with left knee tightness. An MRI on the knee Thursday was clean. ... RHP Hunter Harvey went on the 10-day injured list with a right pronator strain. RHP Erasmo Ramírez was promoted from Triple-A Rochester.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zac Gallen (0-0, 0.00 ERA) starts the first of a three-game series against the visiting Mets. He pitched four scoreless innings against the Mets while allowing two hits on April 16 in New York.

Nationals: LHP Patrick Corbin (0-2, 7.50) pitches the opener of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. Corbin is 9-8 with a 2.95 ERA in 26 games — 24 starts — against the Giants.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-22 09:28 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases