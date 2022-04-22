Alexa
Hataoka, Pedersen share early lead in LPGA Tour's LA Open

By Associated Press
2022/04/22 05:35
Sei Young Kim tees off at the 14th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, Apri...
Inbee Park of Korea walks away from the 13th green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Th...
Nasa Hataoka of Japan tees off at the 11th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursd...
Nasa Hataoka of Japan putts at the 10th green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursda...
Sei Young Kim tees off at the 17th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, Apri...
Brooke M. Henderson tees off at the 17th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursda...
Sei Young Kim hits her second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on T...

Sei Young Kim tees off at the 14th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, Apri...

Inbee Park of Korea walks away from the 13th green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Th...

Nasa Hataoka of Japan tees off at the 11th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursd...

Nasa Hataoka of Japan putts at the 10th green during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursda...

Sei Young Kim tees off at the 17th tee during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursday, Apri...

Brooke M. Henderson tees off at the 17th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on Thursda...

Sei Young Kim hits her second shot on the 10th hole during the first round of LPGA's DIO Implant LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club on T...

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nasa Hataoka and Emily Kristine Pedersen shared the lead at 4-under 67 halfway through the first round Thursday in the LPGA Tour's DIO Implant LA Open.

Hataoka closed with a birdie on the par-3 18th at breezy Wilshire Country Club. The 23-year-old Japanese player had seven birdies and three bogeys. She has five LPGA Tour victories, winning twice last season.

Pedersen had five birdies and a bogey. The 23-year-old from Denmark is winless on the tour.

“I think you need a bit of confidence going into this course,” Pedersen said. “There are a few tight drives, a bit quirky shots into the greens where you really have to be on the right angle and just commit to the shots.”

Sei Young Kim and So Yeon Ryu were a stroke back with Jennifer Song, Haylee Harford, Janie Jackson and Dewi Weber.

“A little windy on the back nine, so couple holes we took a long iron, just trying to make the par,” Kim said. “It’s not easy. You have to pick right number and then it’s going to be release a lot.”

Top-ranked Jin Young had a 71.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson opened with a 76. She had a triple bogey on the par-3 fourth.

The tournament opens a two-week stay in Los Angeles area, with the Palos Verdes Championship next week.

Updated : 2022-04-22 07:02 GMT+08:00

