Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

American Airlines, Tesla rise; Xerox, Sleep Number fall

By Associated Press
2022/04/22 04:33
American Airlines, Tesla rise; Xerox, Sleep Number fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

American Airlines Group Inc., up 74 cents to $20.22.

The airline told investors it expects to turn a profit in the second quarter as more people return to travel.

Tesla Inc., up $31.58 to $1,008.78.

The maker of electric cars and solar panels reported strong sales and a seven-fold increase in profits.

United Airlines Holdings Inc., up $4.33 to $50.85.

The airline gave investors an encouraging second-quarter forecast.

Steel Dynamics Inc., up $1.75 to $93.24.

The steel producer and metals recycler handily beat analysts' first-quarter profit forecasts.

Pool Corp., down $4.63 to $427.19.

The distributor of swimming pool supplies slipped along with the broader market, despite giving investors a solid financial update.

CSX Corp., up $1 to $36.30.

The freight railroad's first-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Xerox Holdings Corp., down $3.11 to $16.74.

The printer and digital documents technology company reported a surprising first-quarter loss.

Sleep Number Corp. down $5.96 to $45.51.

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products reported disappointing first-quarter profits.

Updated : 2022-04-22 06:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases