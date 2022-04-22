Alexa
Raducanu reaches Stuttgart quarterfinals, Swiatek awaits

By Associated Press
2022/04/22 04:13
STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu defeated Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch 6-0, 2-6, 6-1 at the Stuttgart Open on Thursday to set up a quarterfinal match against top-ranked Iga Swiatek.

It will be the 19-year-old Raducanu's first match against a top 10 opponent.

Raducanu, who won at Flushing Meadows as a 150th-ranked qualifier last year, could break into the top 10 herself if she wins the Stuttgart title in what is her first professional tournament on clay. She's currently ranked 12th.

Earlier, second-seeded Paula Badosa defeated Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (4) and will face Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals. Jabeur defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-3.

Third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka defeated Canada’s Bianca Andreescu 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 and will face Anett Kontaveit or Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Fouth-seeded Maria Sakkari retired against Laura Siegemund as the German was leading 6-4, 3-1. Siegemund next plays Russian player Liudmila Samsonova, who defeated Karolina Pliskova 6-4, 6-4.

