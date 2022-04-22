Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

First female referee for Asian CL game, Melbourne City wins

By Associated Press
2022/04/22 02:25
Kawasaki Frontale's Leandro Damiano Santos and Shahrul Mohd Saad of Johor Darul Ta'zim battle for the ball during the AFC Champions League soccer cham...

Kawasaki Frontale's Leandro Damiano Santos and Shahrul Mohd Saad of Johor Darul Ta'zim battle for the ball during the AFC Champions League soccer cham...

PATHUM THANI, Thailand (AP) — The first female referee to officiate an Asian Champions League game saw Melbourne City defeat Jeonnam Dragons of South Korea 2-1 on Thursday.

Yoshimi Yamashita and assistant referees Makoto Bozono and Naomi Teshirogi — all of Japan — comprised the first all-female trio to officiate an Asian Champions League match, having being appointed by the Asian Football Confederation.

"Their selection reinforces the AFC's commitment to strengthen and develop the women’s game at all levels as well as in ensuring the AFC’s women match officials continue to receive the highest standards of quality education and expert guidance to scale the biggest stages in world football,” the confederation said in a statement.

Lee Kyu-hyuk scored for Jeonnam after 16 minutes to cancel out Carl Jenkinson’s early opener at the Pathum Thani Stadium just north of Bangkok. Andrew Nabbout scored what turned out to be the winning goal for the Australian team just six minutes later.

Melbourne City is second in Group G level on points with leader BG Pathum United of Thailand. The 10 group winners automatically advance along with the six best-performing second-place teams.

Defending champion Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia is the only team to have already reached the knockout stage.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-22 04:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases