Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, April 25

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

TUESDAY, April 26

WASHINGTON — The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for April, 10 a.m.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, April 27

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Meta Platforms Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, April 28

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Twitter Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Robinhood Markets Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, April 29

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for March, 8:30 a.m.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market opens.

SATURDAY, April 30

Berkshire Hathaway reports quarterly financial results.