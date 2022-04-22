New Orleans police officer accused of dealing crack cocaine

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A veteran New Orleans police officer has been suspended after being arrested on a charge of dealing crack cocaine.

FBI agents and officers with the New Orleans Police Department's Public Integrity Bureau arrested Reginald Koeller III on Wednesday after they searched his home in eastern New Orleans where they found more than 100 guns and a stash of crack cocaine, news outlets reported.

Koeller faces charges of illegally carrying a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, authorities said.

“He vehemently denies the allegations,” Koeller’s attorney, Angad Ghai, told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. “He does look forward to exonerating himself.”

Koeller’s bond was set at $15,000. He has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of a federal investigation, the department said.

Koeller, 38, is a patrol officer who's been on the force for 18 years.