Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Third suspect arrested in South Carolina mall shooting

By Associated Press
2022/04/22 00:15
Foot Locker store employees walk near police vehicles outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022...
FILE - Members of law enforcement gather outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, April 16, 2022. Authorities in South ...

Foot Locker store employees walk near police vehicles outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, Saturday, April 16, 2022...

FILE - Members of law enforcement gather outside Columbiana Centre mall in Columbia, S.C., following a shooting, April 16, 2022. Authorities in South ...

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Police have arrested a third suspect accused of participating in an Easter weekend shootout at a South Carolina mall that wounded nine people.

The Columbia Police Department said Thursday on Twitter that Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, 21, of Columbia, turned himself in after authorities obtained arrest warrants earlier this week.

Smith and two other men face charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault after police said they brought guns to a busy Columbia shopping center, eventually shooting nine bystanders. Another six were injured in the rush to exit Columbiana Centre in the state’s capital city. No fatalities have been announced in the incident.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook said at a Monday news conference that the three identified suspects knew each other and the attack was not random.

“Emotions took over, you had firearms that were introduced into the dispute, gunfire was exchanged and innocent people got injured in the crossfire,” Holbrook said.

Police said Smith also faces a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol. Smith was scheduled for a bond hearing Monday afternoon, according to online court records.

A judge denied bond for two other defendants, Jewayne M. Price and Marquise Love Robinson, on Tuesday, news outlets reported.

The mall shootout was one of two mass shootings that rocked the state over the Easter holiday weekend. State police are investigating after at least nine people were also shot at a nightclub in Hampton County that weekend.

Updated : 2022-04-22 01:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases