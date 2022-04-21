Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

United captain Maguire gets bomb threat, police sweep home

By Associated Press
2022/04/21 23:52
Manchester United's Harry Maguire shouts during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, ...

Manchester United's Harry Maguire shouts during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United at Goodison Park, in Liverpool, ...

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has received a bomb threat, leading to police searching his house in northern England.

Maguire lives at the property with his fiancée Fern Hawkins and their two children.

“Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat,” police said in a statement. “No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area.”

There has been increasingly volatile language aimed at Maguire over United’s performances in recent weeks, with the team losing 4-0 at Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.

“The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority," the England defender's management team said in a statement. "He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.”

United plays at Arsenal on Saturday. ___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-04-22 01:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,386 local COVID cases
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
Taiwanese news station mistakenly broadcasts 'breaking news' of Chinese invasion
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
China 'very likely' to seize Taiwan's Kinmen as distraction: Official
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan looking to open borders in July based on infection rate
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 2,969 local COVID cases
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taiwan predicts 10,000 local COVID cases per day by end of April
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Taipei to no longer reveal footprints of COVID-19 cases starting April 20
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Dozens of children could die from COVID in Taiwan without vaccine: CECC expert
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Xi Jinping and the CCP are courting disaster
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases
Home care program kicks in as Taiwan surpasses 1,500 daily cases