Freeze Drying Equipment Market Growth Analysis By Revenue, Size, Share, Scenario on Latest Trends, Types and Applications

The global freeze drying equipment market held a market value of USD 1,945.60 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 3,356.08 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.1% over the projected period. The market volume is projected to reach about 575,750 Units by 2030.

Freeze Drying Equipment Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Freeze Drying Equipment Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Request Sample Report for Freeze Drying Equipment Market : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/freeze-drying-equipment-market/QI036

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Freeze Drying Equipment.

Freeze drying equipment also known as lyophilization equipment helps in the water removal process, typically adopted for the preservation of perishable goods. It extends the shelf life and prepares material for transportation. The market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for freeze-drying of new biologic drugs and injectable formulations. Furthermore, the increasing contract manufacturing & lyophilization services, coupled with the rising adoption of freeze-drying technology for delicate and sensitive materials of high value are also expected to boost the market growth.

Despite the driving factors, stringent government regulations & policies coupled with the high cost of the freeze-drying technique are estimated to negatively hamper the market growth. The rising utilization of alternative drying techniques, especially in the pharma and biotech sector is also expected to restrain the market growth. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the market experienced a negative impact due to challenges in the supply chain and manufacturing.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing demand for freeze-drying of new biologic drugs and injectable formulations

Biologics are complex and need to be processed as well as stored under strict quality control guidelines. They need specialized conditions for preserving the integrity of the drugs activity. According to an article by PCI Synthesis, as of August 2019, about 16% of the top 100 drugs are lyophilized. As per the same source, the percentage of lyophilized biological drugs is more than 35%. Such rising demand for freeze-drying of new biologic drugs and injectable formulations is expected to boost market growth.

Increasing contract manufacturing and lyophilization services

Lyophilization services are adopted by biopharmaceutical companies for keeping their APIs and drugs sterile. Also, these companies adopt 2 ways for bringing their drugs to market. One of these ways is contract manufacturing. Contract manufacturing organizations require freeze-drying equipment for the transportation of the drugs. Therefore, the rising adoption of lyophilization services and contract manufacturing organizations is expected to boost market growth.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/freeze-drying-equipment-market/QI036

Segments Overview:

The global freeze drying equipment market is segmented the equipment type (form factor), scale of operation, capacity, and application.

By Equipment Type (Form Factor),

Bench-top freeze-dryers

Tray-style freeze dryers

Manifold freeze dryers

Rotary freeze dryers

Mobile freeze dryers

Parts & Accessories

The tray-style freeze dryers segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of about 37% owing to the increasing demand for contract lyophilization and manufacturing services. The parts & accessories segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of around 8.2%.

By Scale of Operation,

Industrial freeze dryers

Commercial freeze dryers

Laboratory freeze dryers

Pilot-scale freeze dryers

The industrial freeze dryers segment is expected to hold the largest market share and is expected to surpass a volume of 314,000 units by 2025. This is because of the high standard of quality provided by the industrial-scale lyophilization equipment. The laboratory freeze dryers segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 9.1% during the forecast period.

By Capacity,

<10 kg

10-150 kg

150-500 kg

500-1000 kg

>1000 kg

The <10 kg segment is expected to hold a market value of USD 200 million in 2020. The 10-150 kg segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 9.6%. The 150-500 kg segment is anticipated to surpass a market volume of 184,000 by 2023.

By Application,

Biotechnology

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Food Processing and Packaging

Dairy

Vegetable & Meat

Nutraceuticals

Other Farm & Agri products

Healthcare/ Medical

Others (Research, Preservation)

The biotechnology segment is expected to hold a market volume of 52,132 units in 2020. This is due to the high demand for freeze-drying equipment by biotechnology companies. Within, the food processing and packaging segment, the other farm, and Agri products segment is estimated to witness a growth rate of 11%.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/freeze-drying-equipment-market/QI036

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Freeze Drying Equipment market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Asia consists of China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia. The region is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of a large number of contract manufacturing organizations, especially in India. Southeast Asia consists of Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, and the rest of southeast Asia. The Malaysia region is expected to surpass a market volume of 2500 units by 2024.

The European market is expected to hold the second-largest market share owing to the presence of major market players in the region. The region consists of the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The UK region held a market value of over USD 44 million in 2020 and France witnessed a growth rate of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The North American region consists of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Middle East & Africa region consists of Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, and the Rest of the MEA. The South American region consists of Argentina, Brazil, and the rest of South America.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Freeze Drying Equipment market include Azbil Corporation, Biopharma Process Systems Ltd., BCHI Labortechnik AG, Cryotec Fr, Cuddon Freeze Dry, Freeze Drying Systems Pvt. Ltd, Freezedry Specialties, Inc., GEA Group, HOF Enterprise Group, Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Labconco Corporation, Lyophilization Systems Ltd., MechaTech Systems Ltd., Millrock Technology, Inc., OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH, Scala Scientific B.V., SP Industries, Inc., Tofflon Science and Technology Co. Ltd, Zirbus Technology GmbH, and other such prominent players.

The approximate market share of the top 5 players is near about 35%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in March 2021, GEA refrigeration technologies opened its new service branch in Patterson, California, the U.S. the company aimed at enhancing its customers experience through this service center.

The global Freeze Drying Equipment market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Freeze Drying Equipment market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Access Full Report, here : –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/freeze-drying-equipment-market/QI036

The global Freeze Drying Equipment market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Freeze Drying Equipment Market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the Global Freeze Drying Equipment Market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the assessment period in the Global Freeze Drying Equipment Market?

What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Freeze Drying Equipment Market?

What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Freeze Drying Equipment Market?

What is the market share of the leading players in the Global Freeze Drying Equipment Market?

What modes and strategic moves are considered favorable for entering the Global Freeze Drying Equipment Market?

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/