Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Segmentation, Comprehensive Analysis by 2030

The global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market held a market value of USD 11,422.0 Million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach USD 118,709.3 Million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 40.7% over the projected period.

Network-as-a-Service or NaaS is a cloud service model. In this model, customers rent networking services from cloud providers. NaaS enabled users to operate their networks without maintaining their networking infrastructure. The increasing adoption of cloud services among enterprises as well as augmentation in a software-defined network (SDN) are expected to be the driving factors for market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for NFV and SDN-based cloud-native solutions to replace the traditional networking model provides lucrative opportunities for market growth. However, privacy and data security concerns are expected to hinder market growth. Also, the NaaS vendors infrastructure is sometimes incompatible with legacy systems, such as the on-premise-based applications and older hardware, among others.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing adoption of cloud services among enterprises

The adoption of cloud-based services is rapidly increasing amongst small & medium as well as large enterprises. This is because these services are more cost-effective as compared to maintaining a costly IT resource as well as an on-premises data center for managing the organizations complete network. Such needs are increasing the adoption of the virtual resource-sharing environment provided by the NaaS components, which can convert the physical networking elements into virtual resources, which can be shared and made use of the enterprises for data center connectivity requirements. This boosts the market growth.

Augmentation in a software-defined network (SDN)

Software-defined networking assists in managing the network services using lower-level functionality abstraction. It is a major development in the network architecture that has paved way for unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) applications. The augmentation of SDN has transformed the management system and network infrastructure. It has simplified network management by replacing the hardware with software solutions. It also separates the control and data plane, hence making the networks programmable as well as software-driven. All these factors help in improving the NaaS model, hence contributing to the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market is segmented the product.

By Component,

Infrastructure Services

Technology Services

The technology services segment held the largest share owing to its high demand in various industries. The infrastructure services segment is also expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

By Type,

Wide Area Network Services

Local Area Network Services

Wireless as a Service (WaaS)

Enhanced Mobile Services

Voice as a Service (VaaS)

Security as a Service (SaaS)

The wide area network services segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of 35% owing to its widespread adoption in various industries. Also, it provides a communication network via many resources, such as computers, mobiles, data centers, and remote offices. The enhanced mobile services segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR.

By Service Model,

Bandwidth on demand

Cloud-based services

Integrated Network Security as a Service

Virtual Private Network

Wide-area network

The wide area network service model segment held the largest share of the market. This service model can be established to enable users to access public or private gateways based on the customers requirements. Cloud-based services are estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 43.7% during the projected period.

By Enterprise Size,

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprises

The large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2020, owing to the high adoption of NaaS services in these enterprises. The small & medium enterprises segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate owing to the rising number of these enterprises globally.

By End-User Industry,

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

Manufacturing

Retail & E-commerce

Others

The IT & telecommunication segment is expected to hold the largest market share as well as is estimated to grow at the fastest rate owing to the increasing penetration of cloud and networking technologies that can offer customers on-demand network services. The healthcare segment is expected to hold the second-largest market share.

Regional Overview

Based on region, the global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America.

The North American region held the largest market share of around 40% in the global market owing to the growing penetration of advanced IT infrastructure, cloud computing, and high concentration of the network virtualization solution vendors in the region, especially in the U.S.

The European market is expected to hold the second-largest market share owing to the rising initiatives by various governments to push towards automation and digitalization of businesses. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate owing to the presence of technologically advanced countries, such as Japan, South Korea, and China.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) market include Aryaka Networks, AT&T, Ciena Corporation, Cisco, Extreme Networks, Global Cloud Xchange, IBM Corp., Juniper Networks, NEC Corporation, Oracle Corp., Silver Peak Systems, SYNNEX, Telstra, Verizon, VMware, and other such prominent players.

The approximate market share of the top 5 players is near about 61%. These market players are involved in collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in July 2021, Aryaka Networks partnered with Vodafone Fiji for offering its business in Fiji hassle-free access to fast as well as secure connectivity. It also offers simplicity as well as flexibility in todays fast-growing business environment.

