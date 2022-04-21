Datacenter Colocation Market 2021 Industry Growth Analysis by Key Players, Segments, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

The Singapore Datacenter Colocation market held a market value of USD 1,355.2 Million in 2020 and is forecasted to reach USD 3,586.2 Million by the year 2027. The market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.1% over the projected period.

Datacenter Colocation Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Datacenter Colocation.

Datacenter colocation is a space sharing service offered by companies. This offers a secure space for enterprise businesses for storing hardware related to data storage as well as other equipment. The market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the implementation of green datacenter standard and development of a datacenter park in Singapore. Furthermore, reduction in the overall information technology cost is also expected to boost the market growth. Growing disaster recovery and business continuity requirements are also estimated to provide opportunities for market growth.

Despite these driving factors, discrepancies regarding data retrieval, security, & storage management and high startup & maintenance cost are expected to negatively hamper the market growth. Security requirements and government regulations are expected to pose as a threat to the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Development of a datacenter park in Singapore

Development of a datacenter park in Singapore is for strengthening the countrys position as an economic hub for attracting enterprises as well as multinational corporations (MNCs) for setting up their headquarters and premium data center operations in the country. This is also helping in entrenching the country as a media and infocomm hub for having more premium datacenters, such as Telco carriers and banks located in Singapore. Therefore, development of datacenter parks in Singapore is estimated to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The Singapore Datacenter Colocation market is segmented into component; datacenter type; services, by enterprise size; and services, by industry.

By Component,

Colocation Data Centers Infrastructure

– Electrical Systems

UPS

Generators

PDUs

Switches & Switchgears

Other Electrical Components

– HVAC Systems

CRAC & CRAH

Cooling Towers

Chiller Units

Other Components

– IT Systems

Servers

Storage

Network

– General Construction

Building Design & Development

Installation & Commissioning

Physical Security

DCIM & BMS

Facility Management Services

Datacenter Colocation Services

– Retail Colocation

1U-10U

Quarter rack

Half rack

Full rack

– Wholesale Colocation

The colocation data centers infrastructure segment held the largest market share of about 70% owing to the growing need for reducing IT expenditure, which is spent on commissioning mission-critical data center facilities. Within this segment, the electrical systems segment witnessed a growth rate of about 12.6%. Within the IT systems segment, the servers segment is expected to account for around USD 263.4 million in 2027. The data center colocation services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate.

By Datacenter Type,

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3&4

The tier 1 segment is expected to account for the largest market share owing to the high availability of these type of datacenters. The tier 3 & 4 segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 16.6% during the forecast period.

By Services, by Enterprise Size,

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The large enterprises segment held the largest market share as such enterprises have huge spaces to let out to data centers. The SMEs segment is also estimated to witness significant growth rate.

By Services, by Industry,

BFSI

Retail

E-commerce

IT & Telecom

Entertainment & Media

Healthcare

Automotive

Education

Transportation

Oil & Gas

Others

The IT & Telecom segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the rapidly growing information technology and telecom industry. The e-commerce segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Singapore Datacenter Colocation market include American Telephone & Telegraph, Inc, CenturyLink Technology Solutions, China Telecom, CoreSite Realty, CyrusOne, Cyxtera, DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc., Equinix, Inc., GDS Services, Global Switch Corporation, Interxion Holding NV, KDDI Corporation, Navisite, Inc., NTT Global Data Corporation, Rackspace Technology, Singtel, ST Telemedia GDC, SunGuard Availability Services, Telecity Group, Tierpoint, LLC, Verizon Communication Ltd, and other prominent players.

The major 3 players in the market are expected to hold around 52% share of the market. These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in June 2021, Equinix, Inc., a global digital infrastructure company signed an agreement with GIC, Singapores sovereign wealth fund. This aimed at bringing Equinixs xScale data center portfolio to more than USD 6.9 billion across 32 facilities in Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Americas.

The Singapore Datacenter Colocation market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the Singapore Datacenter Colocation market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

