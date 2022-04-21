Molecular FISH Testing Market 2021 Industry Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030

The global molecular FISH testing market held a market value of USD 609.6Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 978.6 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2027.

Molecular FISH Testing Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Molecular FISH Testing.

Molecular FISH testing or Fluorescence in situ hybridization is a technique used in the laboratory for the detection and location of a particular DNA sequence on a chromosome. The market is expected to be driven by the rising prevalence of genomic abnormalities & cancers and the growing adoption of new techniques for molecular-based cytogenetics. Furthermore, the high cost of probes and risk of contamination is estimated to hinder the market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing prevalence of genomic abnormalities and cancers

The prevalence of cancer, as well as genomic abnormalities, is increasing rapidly. According to the National Cancer Institute, around 1,806,590 new cases of cancers were expected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2020. As per the same source, about 606,520 people were estimated to die suffering from the disease. In addition, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, as of October 2020, in the United States, one out of every 33 babies is affected by a birth defect. Therefore, the rising prevalence of genomic abnormalities and cancers is anticipated to boost market growth.

Increasing adoption of new techniques for molecular-based cytogenetics

Molecular based cytogenetics consists of all aspects of chromosome biology and the application of molecular cytogenetic techniques in all fields of medicine and biology, including functional and structural organization of the nucleus & chromosome, evolution & expression, genome variation, and chromosome abnormalities, among others. Increasing adoption of new techniques for molecular-based cytogenetics includes the rising adoption of molecular FISH testing, hence fueling the market growth.?

Segments Overview:

The global molecular FISH testing market is segmented into technology, probe type, cellular stains, application, and end-user.

By Technology,

Flow FISH

Q FISH

Immuno FISH

Cryo FISH

Other FISH

The Cryo FISH segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of about 28% owing to its high preference over other technologies. In addition, the Q FISH segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of about 8.6% during the forecast period.

By Probe Type,

Locus Specific

Centromeric Repeats

Whole Chromosome

The whole chromosome segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the high demand for whole chromosome FISH testing. The centromeric repeats segment is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the projected period.

By Cellular Stains,

DAPI (4,6 diamidino 2 phenylindole)

Acridine Orange

Others

The acridine orange segment is anticipated to surpass a market value of about USD 141 million by 2027 owing to increasing usage for molecular FISH testing as compared to other cellular stains.

By Application

Cancer Research

o Lung

o Breast

o Bladder

o Hematological

o Gastric

o Prostrate

o Cervical

o Other

Genetic Diseases

Other

The cancer research segment held the largest market share of around 50% owing to the rising prevalence of cancer and growing research activities for the development of better diagnostic and treatment options for cancer. Within the cancer research segment, the prostate cancer segment witnessed a growth rate of more than 9% owing to rising incidences of prostate cancer. Furthermore, the genetic diseases segment is anticipated to hit a market value of USD 238.3 million by 2024 due to the growing number of genetic disorders cases globally.

By End-User

Research

Clinical

Companion diagnostics

The clinical segment is estimated to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing usage of molecular FISH testing for clinical applications. The companion diagnostics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Regional Overview

By region, the global molecular FISH testing market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American region accounted for the largest market share of more than 40% owing to the presence of major players in the region and increasing focus on the development of personalized medicine for diseases such as genetic disorders and cancer.

The European region is expected to hold the second-largest market share due to increasing research activities in the region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate of 9%. The Middle East & Africa and South America region are also expected to grow at significant rates.

Competitive Landscape

Major players in the global molecular FISH testing market include Oxford Gene Technologies, Life Science Technologies, PerkinElmer Inc., Abnova Corporation, Biosearch Technologies Inc., Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche AG, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Intertek Group plc, Abbott Laboratories, Creative Biolabs, Inc, ARUP Laboratories, Cepheid, MedGenome, GeneDx, and Gene Technologies, among others.

The cumulative market share of the seven major players is near about 70%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in August 2021, OGT announced the expansion of support activities in collaboration with CytoCell University. This initiative partner with scientists for providing expert and innovative training on the fundamentals of FISH.

Access Full Report

