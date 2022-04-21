Analytical Standards Market 2021 Size, Share, Segmentation, Future Plans, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2030

The global analytical standards market held a market value of USD 1,432.7 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 2,168.5 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Analytical Standards.

Analytical standards are a compound of known concentration and high purity meant to be used as a calibration standard for a particular assay. The market is anticipated to be driven by the expansion of pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries worldwide coupled with the rising concerns for optimal food safety & quality. Furthermore, rising regulatory emphasis on effective pollution monitoring & control coupled with increasing applications of analytical techniques in metabolomics & proteomics is also estimated to boost the market growth.

The market is expected to be restrained by the limited public awareness related to effective pollution monitoring strategies. The decline in the demand for products and services negatively influenced the market growth during the pandemic. Companies in the market also experienced a decline in their revenues owing to COVID-19.

Growth Influencers:

Expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries worldwide

Increasing research activities for the development of novel treatment and diagnostic options is leading to the rapid expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries globally. This is also fueling the demand for maintaining analytical standards in both industries. Therefore, the expansion of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries worldwide is anticipated to boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Rising concerns for optimal food safety and quality

One of the major concerns globally is the low quality of food or contaminated food. Rising awareness regarding this concern is increasing the demand for maintaining optimal food quality and safety. Therefore, the adoption of analytical techniques such as chromatography and mass spectrometry, among others is boosting the market growth. Furthermore, government regulations for maintaining food quality are also expected to drive market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global analytical standards market is segmented into category, technique, method, and application.

By Category,

Inorganic

Organic

The inorganic segment is expected to hold the largest market share. The organic segment is also estimated to grow significantly owing to the rising number of clinical trials and usage of drug development activities.

By Technique,

Chromatography

Spectroscopy

Titrimetry

The chromatography segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share of more than 44% owing to the presence of numerous emerging as well as matured companies manufacturing a varied range of chromatographic standards across the globe.

By Method,

Material Testing

Bioanalytical

Dissolution

The material testing segment is anticipated to hold the dominant share of the market owing to the rising adoption of this method for maintaining analytical standards in various industries. The dissolution and the bioanalytical segment are also expected to grow significantly.

By Application,

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Forensics

Environmental

The environmental segment held the largest market share owing to the increasing emission of pollutants in the environment and rising awareness regarding the importance of a clean environment.

Regional Overview

By region, the global analytical standards market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the presence of a well-established market and easy accessibility for advanced analytical technologies owing to the high healthcare expenditure in Canada and the United States.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate owing to increasing research & development activities related to chromatography and the growing outsourcing market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global analytical standards market include Merck KGaA, Chiron AS, LGC Standards, Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Cayman Chemical Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Restek Corporation, SPEX Certi Prep, Mallinckrodt, Accu Standard, Inc., US Pharmacopeial Convention, RICCA Chemical Company, and GFS Chemicals, Inc., among others.

These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in March 2021, PerkinElmer Inc. launched the ONE Pesticide CRM Reagent and Consumable Kit for testing hemp and cannabis. The kit is set to be used for mycotoxin and pesticide testing for hemp and cannabis laboratories in compliance with the California, Oregon, or equivalent regulations.

