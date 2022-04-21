American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Toronto
|7
|5
|.583
|_
|Tampa Bay
|7
|6
|.538
|½
|Boston
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Baltimore
|4
|8
|.333
|3
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|6
|5
|.545
|_
|Cleveland
|6
|5
|.545
|_
|Kansas City
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|4
|7
|.364
|2
|Minnesota
|4
|8
|.333
|2½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|8
|5
|.615
|_
|Seattle
|7
|5
|.583
|½
|Oakland
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Houston
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Texas
|2
|9
|.182
|5
___
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings
Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game
Baltimore 1, Oakland 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 6, Houston 0
Toronto 6, Boston 1
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0
Seattle 4, Texas 2
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-1), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Oakland (Oller 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.