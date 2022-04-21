Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/21 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 7 5 .583 _
Toronto 7 5 .583 _
Tampa Bay 7 6 .538 ½
Boston 6 6 .500 1
Baltimore 4 8 .333 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 5 .545 _
Cleveland 6 5 .545 _
Kansas City 5 5 .500 ½
Detroit 4 7 .364 2
Minnesota 4 8 .333
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 _
Seattle 7 5 .583 ½
Oakland 7 6 .538 1
Houston 6 6 .500
Texas 2 9 .182 5

___

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings

Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game

Baltimore 1, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 0

Toronto 6, Boston 1

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0

Seattle 4, Texas 2

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Oakland (Oller 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.