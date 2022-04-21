All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Philadelphia
|5
|1
|1
|16
|11
|4
|Orlando City
|4
|2
|2
|14
|10
|7
|New York
|3
|2
|2
|11
|10
|6
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|2
|11
|9
|9
|Toronto FC
|3
|2
|2
|11
|11
|12
|CF Montréal
|3
|3
|1
|10
|13
|16
|Chicago
|2
|1
|4
|10
|5
|2
|Charlotte FC
|3
|5
|0
|9
|8
|11
|Columbus
|2
|3
|2
|8
|10
|9
|New York City FC
|2
|3
|1
|7
|11
|6
|New England
|2
|4
|1
|7
|10
|13
|Cincinnati
|2
|4
|1
|7
|8
|14
|Inter Miami CF
|2
|4
|1
|7
|7
|15
|D.C. United
|2
|4
|0
|6
|7
|8
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles FC
|5
|1
|1
|16
|17
|7
|Austin FC
|4
|1
|2
|14
|17
|7
|LA Galaxy
|4
|2
|1
|13
|9
|6
|FC Dallas
|3
|1
|3
|12
|10
|4
|Houston
|3
|1
|3
|12
|10
|7
|Real Salt Lake
|3
|2
|3
|12
|9
|13
|Minnesota United
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|6
|Nashville
|3
|2
|2
|11
|8
|8
|Portland
|2
|2
|4
|10
|10
|13
|Colorado
|2
|3
|2
|8
|9
|11
|Seattle
|2
|3
|1
|7
|6
|7
|Sporting Kansas City
|2
|6
|0
|6
|6
|14
|Vancouver
|1
|5
|1
|4
|6
|14
|San Jose
|0
|4
|3
|3
|11
|17
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
CF Montréal 2, Vancouver 1
Nashville 2, San Jose 2, tie
Cincinnati 0, Atlanta 0, tie
Portland 0, Houston 0, tie
FC Dallas 0, New York 0, tie
Orlando City 2, Columbus 0
Austin FC 3, D.C. United 2
New England 2, Charlotte FC 1
Toronto FC 2, Philadelphia 1
LA Galaxy 0, Chicago 0, tie
Minnesota 3, Colorado 1
Miami 1, Seattle 0
New York City FC 6, Real Salt Lake 0
Los Angeles FC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
Houston at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.
CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Austin FC, 8:30 p.m.
Columbus at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10 p.m.
Seattle at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Nashville at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m.
New York at Orlando City, 3:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Toronto FC at New York City FC, 5 p.m.
Austin FC at Houston, 1:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at CF Montréal, 4 p.m.
Miami at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
San Jose at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Nashville, 4 p.m.
Minnesota at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m.