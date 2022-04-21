Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/21 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 66 36 20 4 6 82 194 173
Charlotte 70 40 24 5 1 86 230 195
Springfield 71 39 23 6 3 87 216 216
WB/Scranton 71 34 29 4 4 76 200 208
Hershey 73 33 30 6 4 76 195 199
Bridgeport 70 30 29 7 4 71 207 221
Hartford 69 30 31 6 2 68 195 218
Lehigh Valley 71 27 30 9 5 68 186 224
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 69 41 19 8 1 91 238 194
Laval 67 37 24 4 2 80 230 211
Belleville 69 38 27 4 0 80 210 207
Syracuse 70 36 25 7 2 81 219 218
Rochester 72 36 27 6 3 81 242 260
Toronto 67 35 28 3 1 74 224 225
Cleveland 72 25 34 8 5 63 193 254
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 71 46 15 5 5 102 241 182
Manitoba 67 38 22 5 2 83 204 192
Milwaukee 73 37 27 5 4 83 221 219
Rockford 67 35 27 4 1 75 205 206
Iowa 68 31 28 5 4 71 195 197
Texas 69 29 28 6 6 70 212 227
Grand Rapids 72 32 32 6 2 72 197 222
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 64 44 14 4 2 94 233 172
Ontario 65 41 15 5 4 91 254 204
Abbotsford 64 37 21 5 1 80 220 181
Colorado 66 37 22 4 3 81 233 202
Bakersfield 64 34 20 5 5 78 211 186
Henderson 65 32 28 4 1 69 194 197
San Diego 64 27 31 4 2 60 189 209
Tucson 64 21 37 5 1 48 171 256
San Jose 66 20 40 4 2 46 196 280

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville 5, Toronto 4

Utica 4, Cleveland 3

Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 3

Texas 4, Milwaukee 1

Ontario 5, Colorado 3

Bakersfield 4, San Jose 1

Stockton 3, Tucson 1

Abbotsford 5, San Diego 4

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Utica, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Rochester, 5 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Springfield, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Ontario at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Stockton at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Springfield, 2:05 p.m.

Rochester at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 3 p.m.

Belleville at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Syracuse at Hershey, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 6 p.m.

San Jose at Henderson, 8 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-22 00:21 GMT+08:00

