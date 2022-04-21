All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Florida 76 55 15 6 116 320 220 x-Toronto 77 51 20 6 108 300 237 x-Tampa Bay 76 46 22 8 100 253 216 x-Boston 76 47 24 5 99 236 205 Detroit 77 30 37 10 70 218 294 Buffalo 78 29 38 11 69 219 278 Ottawa 77 29 41 7 65 210 251 Montreal 77 20 46 11 51 197 297

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 77 49 20 8 106 256 190 x-N.Y. Rangers 77 50 21 6 106 238 191 x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215 x-Washington 77 43 23 11 97 266 229 N.Y. Islanders 76 35 31 10 80 210 213 Columbus 77 35 36 6 76 247 285 New Jersey 76 27 42 7 61 234 280 Philadelphia 77 23 43 11 57 198 283

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA z-Colorado 77 55 16 6 116 298 212 x-Minnesota 76 48 21 7 103 283 235 x-St. Louis 77 46 20 11 103 290 222 Nashville 77 44 28 5 93 247 227 Dallas 77 43 29 5 91 223 232 Winnipeg 77 35 31 11 81 235 248 Chicago 77 26 40 11 63 208 276 Arizona 77 22 49 6 50 189 296

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Calgary 77 47 20 10 104 275 193 Edmonton 77 45 26 6 96 269 237 Los Angeles 78 41 27 10 92 224 227 Vegas 78 42 31 5 89 250 232 Vancouver 77 38 28 11 87 233 217 Anaheim 78 30 34 14 74 220 255 San Jose 76 30 34 12 72 198 243 Seattle 76 26 44 6 58 200 262

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Wednesday's Games

Edmonton 5, Dallas 2

Seattle 3, Colorado 2

Chicago 4, Arizona 3, OT

Vegas 4, Washington 3, OT

Thursday's Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Carolina at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

Chicago at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.