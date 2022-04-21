All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|76
|55
|15
|6
|116
|320
|220
|x-Toronto
|77
|51
|20
|6
|108
|300
|237
|x-Tampa Bay
|76
|46
|22
|8
|100
|253
|216
|x-Boston
|76
|47
|24
|5
|99
|236
|205
|Detroit
|77
|30
|37
|10
|70
|218
|294
|Buffalo
|78
|29
|38
|11
|69
|219
|278
|Ottawa
|77
|29
|41
|7
|65
|210
|251
|Montreal
|77
|20
|46
|11
|51
|197
|297
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Carolina
|77
|49
|20
|8
|106
|256
|190
|x-N.Y. Rangers
|77
|50
|21
|6
|106
|238
|191
|x-Pittsburgh
|77
|43
|23
|11
|97
|254
|215
|x-Washington
|77
|43
|23
|11
|97
|266
|229
|N.Y. Islanders
|76
|35
|31
|10
|80
|210
|213
|Columbus
|77
|35
|36
|6
|76
|247
|285
|New Jersey
|76
|27
|42
|7
|61
|234
|280
|Philadelphia
|77
|23
|43
|11
|57
|198
|283
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|z-Colorado
|77
|55
|16
|6
|116
|298
|212
|x-Minnesota
|76
|48
|21
|7
|103
|283
|235
|x-St. Louis
|77
|46
|20
|11
|103
|290
|222
|Nashville
|77
|44
|28
|5
|93
|247
|227
|Dallas
|77
|43
|29
|5
|91
|223
|232
|Winnipeg
|77
|35
|31
|11
|81
|235
|248
|Chicago
|77
|26
|40
|11
|63
|208
|276
|Arizona
|77
|22
|49
|6
|50
|189
|296
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Calgary
|77
|47
|20
|10
|104
|275
|193
|Edmonton
|77
|45
|26
|6
|96
|269
|237
|Los Angeles
|78
|41
|27
|10
|92
|224
|227
|Vegas
|78
|42
|31
|5
|89
|250
|232
|Vancouver
|77
|38
|28
|11
|87
|233
|217
|Anaheim
|78
|30
|34
|14
|74
|220
|255
|San Jose
|76
|30
|34
|12
|72
|198
|243
|Seattle
|76
|26
|44
|6
|58
|200
|262
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
Edmonton 5, Dallas 2
Seattle 3, Colorado 2
Chicago 4, Arizona 3, OT
Vegas 4, Washington 3, OT
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Carolina at New Jersey, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Buffalo, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 3 p.m.
Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.
Chicago at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 10 p.m.
Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.
Edmonton at Columbus, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.
Boston at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Nashville, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.