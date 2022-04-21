THROUGH APRIL 20
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|51
|2956
|99
|2.01
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|2
|118
|4
|2.03
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|52
|3070
|111
|2.17
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|61
|3575
|132
|2.22
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|2893
|112
|2.32
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|38
|2212
|86
|2.33
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|17
|946
|37
|2.35
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|138
|2.42
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|53
|3016
|122
|2.43
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|38
|2222
|91
|2.46
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|25
|1364
|56
|2.46
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|59
|3520
|146
|2.49
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|44
|2463
|105
|2.56
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|65
|3835
|164
|2.57
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|38
|2150
|92
|2.57
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|25
|1368
|60
|2.63
|Jonathan Quick
|Los Angeles
|43
|2506
|110
|2.63
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|62
|3584
|158
|2.65
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|50
|2874
|127
|2.65
|Adin Hill
|San Jose
|25
|1375
|61
|2.66
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|65
|3835
|38
|24
|3
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|50
|2874
|37
|6
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|61
|3575
|36
|15
|8
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|53
|3016
|36
|10
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|51
|2956
|36
|11
|4
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|59
|3520
|35
|18
|5
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|52
|3070
|35
|14
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|34
|18
|6
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|62
|3584
|33
|20
|7
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|47
|2743
|30
|12
|4
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|47
|2672
|30
|9
|5
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|64
|3783
|27
|27
|10
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|44
|2463
|27
|14
|1
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|52
|3043
|25
|22
|5
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|54
|3022
|25
|21
|6
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|2893
|25
|16
|8
|Mikko Koskinen
|Edmonton
|42
|2443
|25
|11
|4
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|38
|2222
|24
|6
|6
|Robin Lehner
|Vegas
|44
|2546
|23
|17
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|42
|2243
|23
|10
|5
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|38
|2150
|23
|10
|2
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|51
|2956
|99
|1452
|.936
|36
|11
|4
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|2893
|112
|1430
|.927
|25
|16
|8
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|53
|3016
|122
|1493
|.924
|36
|10
|3
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|61
|3575
|132
|1574
|.923
|36
|15
|8
|Ville Husso
|St. Louis
|38
|2222
|91
|1084
|.923
|24
|6
|6
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|52
|3070
|111
|1320
|.922
|35
|14
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|65
|3835
|164
|1880
|.920
|38
|24
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|138
|1573
|.919
|34
|18
|6
|Carey Price
|Montreal
|2
|118
|4
|45
|.918
|0
|2
|0
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|25
|1368
|60
|667
|.917
|11
|7
|3
|Thatcher Demko
|Vancouver
|62
|3584
|158
|1748
|.917
|33
|20
|7
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|43
|2388
|111
|1223
|.917
|19
|17
|4
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|38
|2212
|86
|942
|.916
|22
|12
|3
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|59
|3520
|146
|1588
|.916
|35
|18
|5
|Brian Elliott
|Tampa Bay
|17
|946
|37
|397
|.915
|10
|3
|3
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|1613
|77
|819
|.914
|9
|15
|2
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|44
|2463
|105
|1102
|.913
|27
|14
|1
|Braden Holtby
|Dallas
|24
|1318
|61
|639
|.913
|10
|10
|1
|Mike Smith
|Edmonton
|26
|1460
|70
|733
|.913
|14
|9
|2
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|47
|2672
|120
|1255
|.913
|30
|9
|5
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|61
|3575
|9
|36
|15
|8
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|49
|2893
|7
|25
|16
|8
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|51
|2956
|6
|36
|11
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Colorado
|53
|3016
|5
|36
|10
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|65
|3835
|4
|38
|24
|3
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|64
|3783
|4
|27
|27
|10
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|58
|3415
|4
|34
|18
|6
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|52
|3070
|4
|35
|14
|3
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Chicago
|52
|3043
|4
|25
|22
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Toronto
|47
|2672
|4
|30
|9
|5
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|Detroit
|55
|3032
|3
|19
|22
|9
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|50
|2874
|3
|37
|6
|3
|Cam Talbot
|Minnesota
|47
|2743
|3
|30
|12
|4
|Ilya Samsonov
|Washington
|42
|2243
|3
|23
|10
|5
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|38
|2212
|3
|22
|12
|3
|Vitek Vanecek
|Washington
|39
|2132
|3
|19
|11
|5
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|36
|2112
|3
|20
|14
|1
|Anthony Stolarz
|Anaheim
|25
|1368
|3
|11
|7
|3