Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/04/21 22:01
Baseball Expanded Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 7 5 .583 _ _ 5-5 W-2 4-3 3-2
Toronto 7 5 .583 _ _ 5-5 W-1 4-2 3-3
Tampa Bay 7 6 .538 ½ ½ 4-6 W-2 4-3 3-3
Boston 6 6 .500 1 1 6-4 L-1 3-3 3-3
Baltimore 4 8 .333 3 3 4-6 W-1 3-3 1-5
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 6 5 .545 _ ½ 6-4 L-3 4-2 2-3
Cleveland 6 5 .545 _ _ 6-4 W-2 2-3 4-2
Kansas City 5 5 .500 ½ 1 5-5 W-3 5-4 0-1
Detroit 4 7 .364 2 3-7 L-3 2-6 2-1
Minnesota 4 8 .333 3 4-6 L-2 2-4 2-4
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-2 3-3 5-2
Seattle 7 5 .583 ½ _ 5-5 W-3 4-1 3-4
Oakland 7 6 .538 1 ½ 6-4 L-1 2-1 5-5
Houston 6 6 .500 1 4-6 L-2 1-2 5-4
Texas 2 9 .182 5 2-8 L-5 1-5 1-4

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 9 4 .692 _ _ 6-4 L-1 4-2 5-2
Atlanta 6 8 .429 3 4-6 L-1 3-4 3-4
Washington 6 8 .429 3 5-5 L-1 3-4 3-4
Philadelphia 5 8 .385 4 3-7 W-1 3-3 2-5
Miami 4 7 .364 4 4-6 L-2 3-3 1-4
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 7 3 .700 _ _ 7-3 W-2 3-1 4-2
Milwaukee 8 5 .615 ½ ½ 7-3 W-4 5-2 3-3
Chicago 6 6 .500 2 2 4-6 L-2 3-3 3-3
Pittsburgh 5 7 .417 3 3 5-5 L-3 4-2 1-5
Cincinnati 2 11 .154 1-9 L-9 0-2 2-9
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 9 3 .750 _ _ 8-2 W-1 6-1 3-2
Colorado 8 4 .667 1 _ 7-3 L-1 6-4 2-0
San Francisco 8 4 .667 1 _ 7-3 W-1 4-2 4-2
San Diego 9 5 .643 1 _ 6-4 W-4 5-2 4-3
Arizona 4 8 .333 5 4 3-7 W-1 2-4 2-4

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings

Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game

Baltimore 1, Oakland 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 0

Toronto 6, Boston 1

Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0

Seattle 4, Texas 2

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 0-0) at Houston (Verlander 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Zimmermann 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Oakland (Oller 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 9, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 0

Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings

St. Louis 2, Miami 0

Arizona 11, Washington 2

San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Thursday's Games

San Francisco at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Matz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-2) at Atlanta (Wright 1-0), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 0-1) at San Diego (Martinez 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Updated : 2022-04-22 00:20 GMT+08:00

