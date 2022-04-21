Precious Metal Plating Market Size, Share, Assessment and Opportunity Forecast 2021-2030 | Umicore, Bluclad S.p.A., Atotech, MacDermid

Global Precious Metal Plating Market to reach USD 293.2 billion by 2027.Global Precious Metal Plating Market is valued at approximately USD 193.73 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.1 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Precious Metal Plating is used for polishing jewellery and other metallic ornaments etc. It includes gold, silver and platinum polishing etc. The increasing demand for metal jewellery has led to the adoption of Precious Metal Plating across the forecast period.

For Instance: according to Statista in 2021, the value of jewelry market is projected to increase from USD 230 billion in 2020 to approximately USD 292 billion by 2025. Rising adoption of plated jewellery among youth is anticipating the growth of precious metal plating market. Also, with the increased spending in jewellery and fashion, the adoption & demand for Precious Metal Plating is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, threat of substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Precious Metal Plating market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is deemed as the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the growing young population and inclination towards precious jewellery and luxurious products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, increasing adoption of fashion accessories among young population such as rings, chunky bands and watches etc. would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Precious Metal Plating market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Umicore

Bluclad S.p.A.

Atotech

MacDermid, Inc.

METALOR Technologies SA

Coventya International

Italfimet

Valmet Plating SRL

Krohn Industries, Inc.

Gold Plating Services

DuPont

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Gold

Silver

Platinum Group Metal (PGM)

By Application:

Jewellery

Fashion Accessories

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Precious Metal Plating Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

