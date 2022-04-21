Mussel Oil and Powder Market : Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2021-2030 | Waitaki Bio, Bio-Mer, Nature’s Range, Aroma NZ

Global Mussel Oil & Powder Market to reach USD 229.2 billion by 2027.Global Mussel Oil & Powder Market is valued at approximately USD 159.70 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.3 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Mussel Oil & Powder is basically food supplement beneficial for health as it helps in strengthening the interior arterial walls and improving blood flow. used in processed food, beauty & cosmetics, biopharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, pet food and veterinary etc. The increasing adoption of nutritional food has led to the adoption of Mussel Oil & Powder across the forecast period.

For Instance: according to the Food and Agriculture Organization in 2020, hunger, malnutrition and physical disorders are rapidly increasing due to improper diet and low nutritious food consumption. Thus, the countries of the United Nations committed to the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development. It aims to ensure access to safe, nutritious, and sufficient food for all people. Rising application in bio-pharmaceutical anticipating the growth of mussel oil and powder market. Also, with the increasing awareness and expenditure towards healthy food, the adoption & demand for Mussel Oil & Powder is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, high processing costs and complex formulation processes impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Mussel Oil & Powder market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is deemed as the significant region across the globe in terms of huge market share due to the growing population, rapidly expanding aquaculture sector. Whereas, North America is also estimated to attain a maximum growth rate during 2021-2027. Factors such as increasing demand for nutrient-rich products, changing lifestyles etc. would create beneficial growth forecasts for the Mussel Oil & Powder market across North America region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Waitaki Bio

Bio-Mer Ltd

Nature’s Range

Aroma NZ Ltd.

Great HealthWorks

Blackmores Group

Henry Blooms Health Products

MOXXOR LLC

Lovely Health Ltd.

Xtend-Life

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Oil

Powder

By Grade:

Food

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

By Application:

Processed Food

Beauty & Cosmetics

Biopharmaceuticals

Dietary Supplements

Pet Food & Veterinary

By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Pharmacy

E-commerce

Retail Stores

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Mussel Oil & Powder Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

