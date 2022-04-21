Tube Closures Market Size, Share, Study Reveals Growth Factors and Competitive Outlook for Future 2021-2030 | Shandong Jiuxing Packing, Comar LLC, Berry Global, Silgan Holdings

Global Tube Closures market to reach USD YZ billion by 2027.Global Tube Closures market is valued at approximately USD YZ billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.6 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Tube Closures are used as a closing system for sealing or packaging a product. Tube closures are used to seal or pack the tubes used by various end-use industries. Increasing usage of tubes as a convenient packaging solution, expanding the capacity and product portfolio through mergers & acquisitions across the forecast period.

For Instance: In June 2021, BERICAP Holding GmbH announced the acquisition of Mala Verschluss-Systeme GmbH which will help the company to extend its product portfolio of aluminum closures. Also, with the availability of eco-friendly tube closures, the adoption & demand for Tube Closures is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, government restrictions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Global Tube Closures market is segmented on the basis of geographical region as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest-developing region due the high preference for tubes closures as a packaging solution among various end-use industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as exponential growth of the cosmetic & personal care industry would create profitable growth prospects for the Tube Closures across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Shandong Jiuxing Packing Co., Ltd.

Comar LLC

Berry Global Inc.

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Giflor Srl

DWK Life Sciences

BERICAP Holding GmbH

Aptar Group Inc.

Closure Systems International

Hicap Closures Co., Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the End Use within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Screw Closures

Snap Closures

Flip Flop Closures

Others

By Material:

Plastic

Metal

By End Use:

Food

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Homecare

Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Tube Closures Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

