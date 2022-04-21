4D Printing Market Size, Share, Insights on Share, Application and Forecast Assumptions 2021-2030 | 3D Systems Corporation, Autodesk, Hewlett Packard

Global 4D Printing Market to reach USD 757.88 billion by 2027. Global 4D Printing Market is valued at approximately USD 65.1 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 42.00 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

4D Printing is based on 3D printing technology but requires additional stimulus and stimulus-responsive materials, which is based on certain interaction mechanisms between the stimulus and smart materials, as well as appropriate design of multi-material structures from mathematical modeling. The need for Sustainable Environment, need for Reduction in Manufacturing & Process Cost, has led to the adoption of 4D Printing across the forecast period.

For Instance: as per the sustainability Management School, with rapid population growth and urbanization, annual waste generation is expected to increase by 70% from 2018 levels to 3.40 billion tonnes in 2050 which can be make eco-friendly by adopting new technology like 4d printing . Also, due to the potential for innovation and product development, the adoption & demand for 4D Printing is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, complexity in Intellectual Property Rights impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions considered for the global 4D Printing market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the government initiatives like emission of greenhouse gas for sustainable environment. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising population and urbanization would create profitable growth prospects for the 4D Printing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

3D Systems Corporation

Autodesk Inc.

Hewlett Packard Corp.

Stratasys Ltd.

Exone Co.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

ARC Centre of Excellence for Electromaterials Science (ACES)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Materialise NV

Dassault Syst??mesSA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Programmable Carbon Fibre

Programmable Wood-Custom Printed Wood Grain

Programmable Textile

By End Use:

Corporate-Owned 4D Printing

Physician-Owned 4D Printing

Hospital-Owned 4D Printing

Other 4D Printing

By End User:

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Clothing

Construction

Military and Defense

Healthcare Industry

Utility

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global 4D Printing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

