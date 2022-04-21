Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Market : Size, Share,  Demand, Industry Development Scenario and Forecast 2021-2030 | Chemtex Speciality, ADM, GelTech Solutions, Cargill

Global Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Market to reach USD 16.3 billion by 2027.Global Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Market is valued approximately at USD 14.35 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Chemicals used to treat stockpiles or unpaved surfaces in order to reduce dust emissions in the air are known as dust control/suppression chemicals. Calcium chlorite, magnesium chlorite, polymer emulsion, and lingo sulfonates are examples of such compounds.

The ability of dust control/suppression chemicals, used in construction sites to reduce fugitive dust particles in the air, results in better site visibility and improved health of the employees. The market is driven by the key factors such as Growth in Construction and Infrastructure in Asia-Pacific and Rapid Urbanization and Industrialization. For instance, According to the US Census Bureau Construction spending in the United States increased from USD 788 billion in 2011 to USD 1,294 billion in 2018. The value of new building completed between 2016 and 2018 increased from USD 1,191.81 billion to USD 1,293.99 billion, with USD 1,396.03 billion predicted by 2022. furthermore, In the next 30 years, the world population is predicted to rise by 2 billion people, from 7.7 billion in 2018 to 9.7 billion in 2050. This might be accompanied by fast urbanization, resulting in an increase in the demand for buildings and infrastructure throughout the world. However, High Costs Associated With Advanced Dust Control Systems, may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific is leading the market owing to increasing construction industry and growing various end user industry. For the development and operations of such new mines, the country is expected to witness high demand for dust control systems and suppression chemicals. Furthermore, China is dominating the APAC region due to the largest economy.

Major market player included in this report are:

Chemtex Speciality Limited

ADM

GelTech Solutions

Cargill, Incorporated

Shaw Almex Industries Ltd

Benetech, Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Quaker Houghton

Borregaard

Hexion

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Chemical type:

Lignin Sulfonate

Calcium Chloride

Magnesium Chloride

Asphalt Emulsions

Oil Emulsions

Polymeric Emulsions

Other Chemical Types

By System type:

Dry Collection

Wet Suppression

By End user Industry:

Mining

Construction

Food and Beverage

Oil & Gas and Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Other End-user Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Dust Control Systems and Suppression Chemicals Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

