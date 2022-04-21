Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market 2021 Industry Scenario, Strategies, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2030 | Kimberly-Clark, Berry Global, Lydall

Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market to reach USD 46.6 billion by 2027.Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market is valued at approximately USD 29.59 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.7 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric is an engineered fabric with limited life durable and can be used once. They provide functions such as bacterial barrier, absorbency, softness, liquid repellence acoustic insulation and washability. Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics are basically used in hospitals, hygiene, and industries etc.

The increasing demand for baby diapers has led to the adoption of Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric across the forecast period. For Instance: according to the World In Data in 2019, the global population increased from 7.7 billion in 2019 to 10.9 billion by the end of the century. Thus, the demand for baby diapers also increases with the rise in the population of babies. Increasing public awareness towards hygiene enhances the market growth of Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabrics. Also, with the increasing adoption by hospitals and healthcare centers, the adoption & demand for Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, threat of substitutes impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The geographical regions considered for the global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric market analysis includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the market across the world for Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric and projected the largest revenue share owing to increasing babies population , rising awareness towards hygiene etc Whereas, Europe is also estimated to be the rapidly growing region during 2021-2027. The Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric market is tremendously growing because of rising investment in personal care , increasing government investment in healthcare sector

Major market players included in this report are:

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Lydall, Inc.

First Quality Nonwovens, Inc.

Pegas Nonwovens A.S.

Schouw & Co.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

FITESA

Toray Industries, Inc.

Freudenberg Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Spunbonded

Staples

Melt blown

Composites

By Application:

Hygiene

Industrial

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

